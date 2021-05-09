Children from different regions of the country sang the song “Stork on the Roof” in chorus as part of the action in the name of preserving the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. This was reported by the organizers of the “Big Change” competition on the page in the social network “VKontakte” on Sunday, May 9.

The report notes that the composition performed by schoolchildren has become a real manifesto of the younger generation against the war.

“Manifesto of a new generation against war, cruelty, aggression, violence in the name of preserving the memory of our heroes, veterans who gave us a peaceful sky over our heads. Manifesto for Peace, Friendship and Love. It is called “Peace on earth”. Children from different regions joined him and sang a song in chorus. It turned out very sincerely, ”the organizers noted.

On the eve of the Russians were offered to take part in the now traditional action “Light of Victory”. The action is dedicated to the memory of veterans who died or participated in the Great Patriotic War. In order to join her, you need to turn on the flashlight on your mobile phone at 21:50 on May 9, turn off the lights in the apartment and go to the window. You need to record your actions on video and share it on any social network with the hashtag #SvetPobedy.