The four indigenous minors aged 13, five, nine and one year old, who were lost in the jungle of southern Colombia for 40 days after a plane crash, are recovering “very satisfactorily”, the authorities say. Meanwhile, the search operations of the Colombian Army do not end, as they focus on Wilson, the military dog ​​that was crucial in rescuing the children, but who disappeared during the operation.

It was a finding described by many as miraculous. Attention is now focused on the recovery of the four indigenous children who survived with almost no food in the vast Colombian Amazon for more than a month. But the focus of the authorities is also on Wilson, the rescue dog who is missing today.

The medical report indicates that the brothers Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 13 years old, Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, nine years old, Tien Noriel Ranoque Mucutuy, five years old, and Cristian Nerimann Ranoque Mucutuy, who turned one year old while they were lost in the woods, They recover in a “very satisfactory” way, projection the General Commander of the Military Forces, General Hélder Fernán Giraldo, who visited the minors at the Hospital Militar, in Bogota.

All are “under interdisciplinary professional assistance, receiving comprehensive care and articulated management by the different clinical specialties according to the particular needs of each of the children,” added the report of the health professionals.

Soldiers search for missing children in the Colombian Amazon jungle after a small plane crash in the municipality of Solano, department of Caquetá, Colombia, on May 23, 2023. © EFE/Colombian Military Forces

The medical response covers several fronts for the comprehensive recovery of minors. And it is that the adversities, as well as the physical and emotional conditions that the little ones experienced were of great magnitude.

The first tragedy they faced was the death of their mother, who, according to the story of one of the minors, died four days after the plane in which they were traveling collided. The children stayed with her body until then and then decided to set off through the vast vegetation in an attempt to find ways to survive.

“When the children were found, through search cells made up of commandos from the Military Forces and indigenous people, they were found to be highly malnourished and dehydrated,” General Giraldo stated.

The authorities have indicated that the guidance and knowledge of the older sister were crucial to survive in the Amazon jungle, full of jaguars, snakes and poisonous plants and distinguish between harmful fruits that they found on the road and those that they could consume. They also survived with the help of some food that was dropped by the Army from the air, while they were advancing in the search work.

But the physical and mental exhaustion they had to face was extreme during the 40 days they were missing until they were finally found by the Colombian military on June 10.

The indigenous people who disappeared in the Colombian jungle for 40 days arrive with their father and members of the National Army at the CATAM Military Airport, in Bogotá, Colombia, on June 10, 2023. © EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The difficulties for them would not be close to ending. The Colombian press highlights that the maternal grandparents and the father of the minors are fighting over their custody.

In addition, the father of the children, and who participated in the search operations, recently indicated that he fears for the lives of his children after receiving threats from FARC dissidents.

“The only thing they want is economic interest and as long as you don’t accept what they say, you are an enemy for them,” said the man, who explained that his wife and children were fleeing for security reasons when it happened. the accident. He had already escaped and expected to meet his family, but the accident made it impossible.

“Until Wilson appears, the mission is not over”

The so-called Operation Hope does not end. Dozens of Colombian soldiers continue to search the extensive jungle, now the work is concentrated on Wilson, the military dog ​​that helped in the operations to find the whereabouts of the minors, but who disappeared on May 18.

The Army emphasizes that the operation will not end until the canine is found.

“According to the guidelines of the president and the Minister of National Defense, this operation culminates, God willing, with His help, until we are able to recover canine Wilson. At this moment we have these commandos from the military forces in the search for and recovery of the canine,” said Brigadier General of the Colombian Military Forces, Herder Fernán Giraldoon Tuesday June 13.

Around 70 commandos are working to try to find his location, added the military.

“On May 18, he got lost, after his guide gave him the order to go into the jungle to search and he did not return. It was very strange because the dog is trained for that, to go deep and return to where I love her ”, explained the commander of the Special Forces No. 1 regiment, Colonel Gustavo Narváez Orozco, about his disappearance.

Wilson’s participation was undoubtedly crucial in achieving the rescue. Wilson recognized the scent of one of the children after rescuers found one of the bottles that they were close to the place where the aircraft fell, emphasizes the Army.

In a tribute to the animal that helped save their lives, Lesly, one of the minors, made a drawing of Wilson and the jungle, while the authorities emphasize that in this operation they continue to do everything possible so that “no one is left behind.” so they maintain the hope of finding him alive.

With EFE and local media