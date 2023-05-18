Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

More than two weeks after the plane crashed over the rainforest in Colombia, four children were rescued alive. (Iconic image) © Jens Büttner/dpa

Four children survive a plane crash over the Amazon rainforest. After more than two weeks they are found – including an infant.

Munich/San José del Guaviare – Four missing children were found in the Amazon rainforest after a plane crash in Colombia. The machine had already disappeared from the radar on May 1 when it flew over the rainforest. The search for the Cessna 206 could initially only take place from the air due to the dense jungle. Rescue workers only reached the crash site on Monday (May 15) and found signs of survivors.

Four Children Found Alive After Plane Crash — ‘Joy To The Country’

“Rejoicing for the country,” declared Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday (May 17). Twitter. The children of the indigenous Huitoto people were found “after a tedious search by our armed forces”. The authorities had sent more than a hundred soldiers with sniffer dogs to search for the minors. Soldiers found the bodies of the pilot and two other adults on Monday and Tuesday. Including the mother of the four children. They had come by plane from San José del Guaviare, one of the largest cities in the Colombian Amazon rainforest.

The four children, aged four, nine and 13, and an eleven-month-old baby are said to have wandered through the jungle in the southern department of Caqueta since the accident. According to the army, the rescuers found “an improvised shelter made of sticks and twigs,” which indicated at least one survivor. Armed forces released photos showing scissors and a hair band on the jungle floor. A bottle and half-eaten fruit were also found. The search was then intensified again on Wednesday morning – with success.

After more than two weeks in the rainforest: children rescued after plane crash

The search operation was complicated by huge trees that can grow up to 40 meters high. There were also wild animals and heavy rains – a challenge for the search operation, which was called “Operation Hope”. Three helicopters were used. One of them played over a loudspeaker a message spoken by the children’s grandmother in the Huitoto language, telling them not to move as they were being searched for.

The indigenous Huitoto people are known for living in harmony with the jungle. They possess skills in hunting, fishing, and gathering wild fruits. These qualities probably helped the children survive more than two weeks in the jungle. The cause of the plane crash was still unclear. The pilot had reported engine problems before his plane disappeared from radar, according to the Colombian Civil Protection Agency.

