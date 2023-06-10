Home page World

The Cessna 206 propeller plane had an accident in the south of the country with seven people on board. © -/Press Office of the Colombian Armed Forces via AP/dpa

There is a happy ending to the almost unbelievable story of the missing children in the Colombian rainforest: a month after the plane crash, the four siblings were found alive.

Solano – More than a month after a light plane crashed in the Colombian rainforest, four surviving children have been rescued from the jungle. This was announced by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

“A joy for the whole country. The four children who have been missing in the Colombian rainforest for 40 days have been found alive,” the head of state wrote on Twitter. He also published a photo of soldiers and indigenous people in the jungle who fed and supplied the children with water.

The siblings, aged 13, 9 and 4 and one year old, come from an indigenous community in the region. This may have helped them survive alone in the jungle for so long.

The Cessna 206 propeller plane had an accident on May 1 on the way from Araracuara to San José del Guaviare in the south of the country with seven people on board – probably because of engine damage. The pilot, the children’s mother and an indigenous leader were killed. Since then, the four children have been searched for in the impassable region on the edge of the Amazon region. Soldiers and indigenous people found shoes, diapers, a baby bottle, an emergency shelter made of leaves and branches, half-eaten fruit and footprints. dpa