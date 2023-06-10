Deutsche Wellei

06/10/2023 – 7:11 am

Ancestral knowledge may have been vital for the survival of four indigenous people, between 11 months and 13 years old, after a plane crash on May 1st. The news coincides with the ceasefire between Bogotá and ELN guerrillas. searches, official sources said. They had survived the plane crash on which they were traveling with three adults.

The survivors are brothers Lesly Mukutuy, 13, Soleiny Mukutuy, nine, Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, four, and baby Cristin Neruman Ranoque, 11 months. The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, celebrated the news on Twitter as “a joy for the whole country”.

The minors were found in a remote location between the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare. For weeks, around 200 soldiers had been looking for them, including commandos from the Army’s Special Forces, as well as indigenous people from various tribes who know the region.

Indigenous knowledge may have guaranteed survival

Belonging to an indigenous community, the children traveled with their mother, another adult and the pilot in a Cessna 206 aircraft operated by the company Avianline Charter. The three adults died in the May 1 crash, their bodies found several days later.

It is deduced that the food from the survival kits dropped into the jungle by the rescue team’s aircraft helped them to resist the 40 days in the jungle. However, the education transmitted by the indigenous grandmother may also have been vital.

“It is virgin forest, thick and dangerous […] and they would have used the knowledge they received from the community, the ancestral knowledge, to survive,” John Moreno, an indigenous leader from the neighboring department of Vaupés, told local news vehicle Cambio.

The Colombian Army released several photos showing the four sitting in a clearing in the middle of the jungle, wrapped in blankets and surrounded by soldiers and indigenous people. In general, their state of health is good, although they seem to be malnourished.

“Children of Peace”

President Petro, who was returning from Havana, Cuba, where he signed a temporary bilateral ceasefire agreement with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, emphasized: “They were alone. They set an example of survival that will go down in history, so today these children are the children of peace.”

Since the plane was found, a mass search operation has begun, during which the military and indigenous people have covered thousands of square kilometers of jungle on foot and made several helicopter flights.

Describing the case as “a gift for life”, Petro said that, depending on the medical assessment, the children would be taken to the regional capital San José del Guaviare or to the country’s capital, Bogotá, and that he hopes to visit them in brief.

