In France, children discovered a World War I hand grenade while playing in their backyard. This is reported by the newspaper Le Progres.

In the commune of Tassin-La-Demi-Lune, children accidentally dug up a grenade and told their parents about it, who immediately called the gendarmes, and they called the sappers.

The operation to retrieve and remove the item was carried out the next day. It is noted that the found grenade no longer poses a great threat. “But you never know what can happen if you hit hard on such an object,” said the father of the children.

According to the sappers, the object had been lying in the courtyard almost at the surface of the earth for over 100 years. They suggested that the grenade was brought along with the earth during gardening work.

Last March, a resident of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK, found a secret World War II bomb shelter in the basement of her home. Inside, there were, among other things, two wooden bunk beds to accommodate in case of bombing. There was also an emergency exit, an old stove, a long bench along the wall, and a No Smoking sign.