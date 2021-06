At the Itäkatu family center in Helsinki, it has been noticed that families are deeply exhausted. The reasons are many.

“Somehow we survived this spring. I don’t even know how, ”says the Helsinki resident Essi.

Essi’s high school child tried to kill herself in the winter. In June, the child is still waiting to have access to an assessment period to find out if she can get treatment at a psychiatric outpatient clinic.