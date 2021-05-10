Nuria Manzano, at the Faculty of Education of the UNED, this Thursday. KIKE TO

Nuria Manzano (Toledo, 50 years old) is preparing the new official guide on how schools should act against bullying at the request of the Ministry of Education. In addition to academic work, Manzano, a professor at the Faculty of Education of the National Distance Education University (UNED), has been director of the National Center for Educational Innovation and Research, a position that has brought her closer to the reality of a scourge that leaves deep traces in children and adolescents. Responds to the interview by video call from his home in Madrid.

Question. From what point is bullying considered?

Answer. Sometimes things are put in the bag of bullying that are not. Bullying occurs between equals, normally there is a relationship of power over another and is sustained over time. And you have to differentiate between harassment, discrimination or inappropriate attitudes.

P. What is the situation in Spain?

R. The data we have indicates that 17% of students say they suffer from it, six points less than the OECD average, according to the latest PISA report. One of the problems is that we do not have an exact index of the real prevalence of bullying in Spain. The Anar Foundation makes an annual report with the case report calls it receives, but there are many that go undetected. My perception, from the information I have seen, is that the percentage of cases is not increasing, but the severity of the cases is worsening and there are some emerging behaviors.

P. As which?

R. Cyberbullying has been increasing and it has done more with the pandemic. The one linked to the sexting [la difusión de imágenes con contenido sexual de la víctima]. The consequences of suffering that victimization for a long time are being seen and there is concern about suicidal ideation [pensamientos persistentes de acabar con la vida].

P. How long do victims take to talk about what is happening to them?

R. It takes about a year on average, two if it’s cyberbullying, before they count it.

P. It is a long time. Don’t families notice it?

R. Many families do not know it because there are no visible symptoms. But there are signs to watch out for, such as mood swings and behavior. They spend more time in their room, their performance declines, they show sadness, many begin to have problems with food, they lose the circle of friends, they no longer want to go out, they focus on one or two activities and they begin to isolate themselves, sometimes even from the family itself.

P. How should the educational center act in a case?

R. The first thing is to verify if it is physical, verbal, sexual, social or cyberbullying. See how many people are involved, analyze the background and determine the severity. The case must be made known to the teachers, the management team and the families of those involved, and if necessary protection measures must be applied. Just as an example, because each case has to be studied, it can be decided that the victim’s group does not remain unsupervised between class and class. Or that the minor has an accompaniment on the part of the school mediators or companions of their confidence so that they provide support and communicate any incident to the teachers. The most serious cases are referred to the educational inspection or to the State security forces and bodies.

P. Shouldn’t the victim be removed from the group?

R. Acting on the victim by removing him from the aggressor environment can imply re-victimization, stigmatize him. In some cases, for a few days it may have to be done while other performances are taking place in parallel. There are no general solutions. In the long term, you have to get the group to neutralize bullying situations, not looking the other way or tolerating them. And the child has the right to be repaired, to regain relationships of trust with his peers. It is a process that takes time and in which the educational center, the family and the class must participate.

P. He affirms that the focus of the problem must be broadened.

R. It is necessary to attend to the relationship between victims, aggressors and witnesses, and in these with the teachers. Have a more scenic view of the educational center and what influences it from the outside, conditioning the beliefs, attitudes and behaviors of the students. Work on healthy and healthy relationships based on a model of positive coexistence, not only in the center, but in society, including the media. There are many kids who leave the center and continue to suffer harassment in the new one.

P. Who should take the initiative?

R. The counselor [normalmente psicólogos y pedagogos] He is the figure par excellence, but he must act together with the teaching staff and the management team. And, of course, with families. The responsibility is shared. It has to be detected in classrooms and corridors, inside and outside the perimeter of the center, and addressed in the cloisters and in meetings with families. More training and support to the centers is needed to be able to act preventively. Many teachers, especially in secondary school, say: ‘I am a Physics teacher’. They know the coexistence plan, they know the documents, but it is not just about acting when it happens, but about knowing how to detect the signs.

P. How do families influence?

R. There are bullies who mimic behaviors they see at home, and families who have beliefs that generate little tolerance for diversity and difference. But in general parents are becoming more and more sensitized.

P. Are there profiles of students who are more exposed to harassment?

R. The groups that suffer the most are students with affective-sexual diversity [LGTBI], overweight, functional diversity [discapacidad] and that of ethnic and cultural minorities. By gender, boys are more bullied and girls suffer a little more. Physical harassment is more exercised by them and among them the verbal and psychological predominate. There is a trend, according to data from the Anar Foundation, towards group bullying. And the groups of bullying girls are increasing. There are still more children, but the tendency is to balance.

Nine years without meeting The Ministry of Education reactivated on November 5 the State Observatory of School Coexistence, which was created during the government of the socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and had not met since 2011. The body has commissioned Nuria Manzano to prepare a guide on school coexistence and action against bullying. And also the protocol of measures to be adopted by educational centers in Ceuta and Melilla (the territories over which the ministry has direct competence in school organization) to tackle the cases they detect. The documents of the ministry for the autonomous cities usually serve as a model for the communities, several of which plan to review their regulations on the matter. In September, the ministry will launch a 70-hour online course to train teachers against bullying, as it did last year.

