Christmas 2022 between days of vacation and a sense of melancholy: the story of Lerro

Only for a while there child who was chasing the pigeon down the street, managed to distract me from myself and from the obsessions I derived from brooding over the past. The animal ran away and the little girl traced her happiness by chasing her. Would she be able to catch the bird with the terrible eyes? How long would she hold back the flicker of happiness from her? “Children don’t know that there are no perfect lines. Christmas days, though, those are them.”

I had read more or less like this in a book that I liked and now those words kept awakening my soul meloncholy which had vanished soon after Christmas holidays of last year. I felt that I had to get out of the house and distract myself. This time I wasn’t going to be immobilized in bed. I no longer had any intention of spending my time in tears. I would not have given in to the unhappy child I had been and who was now returning, without my wanting it, to beg for love. I went out and walked towards Piazza Piemonte with the hope that the weight on my heart would melt away.

My attention suddenly drifted from tangle of thoughts at a glance. Such a deep shade of green I had only seen in the ripples of the Venetian lagoon. Milan it was festively decorated and for a moment I wished it could stay that way. While waiting for the light he said: “Can you tell me if there’s a taxi stand near here?” And I, excited without knowing why, replied: “Of course, there is one behind her.” She smiled and then thanked me. Lightly I crossed the street. I turned around hoping to find him, but he was already gone. Now I too, like the little girl who had chased the pigeon down the street, had my spark of happiness. How long would it last? I could have held him until the end of Christmas holidays?

Subscribe to the newsletter

