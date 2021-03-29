Abu Dhabi Police called upon parents to pay attention to their children and make them aware of the importance of the emergency phone number 999 in meeting the necessary calls, and not disturbing the authorities, pointing out that some leave their mobile phone in the (pocket), which leads to pressing the screen and calling the emergency number without realizing it.

The Operations Department in the Central Operations Sector stated that it receives many annoying calls from children or adolescents to inquire about things that do not fall within its main competence, and calls are diverted to the competent authorities to answer them.

She indicated that the priority of communications in the operating rooms is for the most serious and dangerous reports, especially those related to saving human lives and responding to them as soon as possible, explaining that they do not neglect any call and deal with calls with all seriousness.





