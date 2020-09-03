Highlights: Government of India banned 118 mobile apps

PUBG Mobile included, lite version also block

Ludo All Star, Chess Rush and Carrom Friends also banned

SuperClean Cleaner, Applock and AppVault also listed

new Delhi

The Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 apps. These include PUBG, a game very popular among children and youth. In the lockdown due to Corona virus, users were broken on many mobile games including PUBG. When the news of the ban came on them, the children and youth have become disheartened. The news of PUBG ban spread like wildfire on social media platforms and within minutes ‘PUBG BAN’ started trending on Twitter. Many types of reactions have been seen on social media. Some fans of the game are quite disappointed. At the same time, there are some people who are telling it the right decision.

Parents get big relief

Some parents complained about the hugely popular video game affecting their children’s learning. Many family members said that their children have become accustomed to the sport. There were also reports that children had such a fascination with the game that they were addicted to it, which increased the parents ‘and teachers’ concerns about their mental health. When the government on Wednesday published a new list of freshly banned apps, there was a sigh of relief by parents who were concerned about children’s falling education levels and their mental health.

PUBG ban children disappointed, parents did ‘chicken dinner’

See complete list of banned 118 apps

List of banned apps

Student Desperate but Looking for Options

Aniket Krishnatre, a BTech final year student from Delhi, said he is accepting the decision due to India’s border tensions with China. Aniket said, “Just got to know the shocking news about PUBG being banned in India. Although my parents are very happy with the decision, it was very disappointing for me. Because during the nationwide bandh This was the only means by which I could get rid of boredom. Gamer Sahil said that he has earned a lot of money from the PUBG tournament. Bain is not correct. Sahil told that he is sad. Like Sahil, Pal said that playing online games with friends had become a habit. Sometimes became friends online. They will all miss you.

118 Chinese apps including PUBG banned in India, see full list

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement, “This step will protect the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted step to ensure the security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace”.

Why is it necessary to ban Chinese apps, what is the helplessness of the government?

Over 60 million PUBG downloads

PUBG game has currently been downloaded more than 600 million times globally. There are five crore active users playing this game. This excludes users from China, where the rebranded version of this game is being called Game for Peace. PUBG Mobile achieved global revenues of $ 1.3 billion (about Rs 9,731 crore) in the first half of this year. The company has so far generated revenue of three billion dollars (about Rs 22,457 crore).