Fentanyl is on the rise – and not just in the USA. The case of Martin, who died of an overdose at the age of just 23, is shocking and warning at the same time.

Munich – Fentanyl is becoming more and more of a problem, not only the USA is being overrun by the “zombie drug”, Europe is also being hit by the synthetic drug. This is also shown by the case of Martin H. The young man died of a drug overdose about two and a half years ago (June 24, 2021), at the age of just 23. His mother Christine E. now wants to shed light on the topic and tells her Krone newspaper of her son's fate.

The young Tyrolean fell in love with a drug-addicted woman just a year before his death. Using fake test reports and feigning back pain, the young woman obtained a total of 1,500 prescriptions for fentanyl patches from 37 different doctors. Sometimes she even received the strong painkillers without ever being examined. “Mom, don’t worry, I’ll get the dirndl away from the drugs,” Martin H. explained to his mother at the time. But only a short time later he fell into drugs himself.

As Christine explains, they were a completely normal family: “I used to think that when children became addicted to drugs, the parental home must have been broken and the children had been neglected. That was nonsense, as I now know. “We are good hackers, not anti-social people,” says the hut landlady. But Martin H. also feigned pain. He simulated severe shoulder pain, whereupon he received a new prescription for 100 mg fentanyl-containing patches every few days, often without any examinations. All he had to pay for the drug was the prescription fee of 6.50 euros.

From month to month the young man changed more and more and became addicted to the drug. “Within a short period of time he became alarmingly apathetic. “He acknowledged things that would have previously excited him in a silent and motionless manner,” explains Christine E.

Fentanyl – The Zombie Drug: Fentanyl, often called the zombie drug, is a synthetic opioid and is 80 times more potent than morphine. The drug leads to reduced perception, clouding of consciousness, respiratory depression and comatose states. Fentanyl-containing patches are used for pain therapy in Germany. However, drug addicts cut up the patches, boil them and inject the resulting solution. The dosage, which is difficult to calculate, is the main risk factor for drug-related deaths. See also Energy | The floating lng terminal costs Finland more than 100 million euros, now it also lacks users Addiction researchers assume that synthetic opioids are on the rise in Europe. It is also suspected that the number of drug-related deaths will rise dramatically due to increasing synthetic substances in heroin, including fentanyl. These substances are increasingly being added to heroin because they are cheaper and easier to produce. The Taliban have also banned poppy cultivation in Afghanistan, which means that there is currently less heroin on the drug market. (Sources: Medical Journal, deutschlandfunk.de)

When she looked for help for her son, Christine E. received little support. “After an overdose in May 2021, I begged the emergency doctor to please take my son to the closed ward of the hospital. He won't survive otherwise, I told him. “I was promised that this would happen,” says the Tyrolean. However, Martin was subsequently released and was also given two fentanyl patches without a prescription, says his mother.

At some point, Christine E. even started calling all the family doctors in the area and raising awareness of the issue. “You don’t have to wait in a dark corner for a dealer, you just go to your family doctor. Not just New York, but also in a Tyrolean backwater. The situation is getting worse and worse. Our children are dying like flies,” says E.

Fentanyl crisis in the USA Fentanyl has been showing its dark side in the USA for several years. The number of drug deaths here has exploded in the last two decades. Tens of thousands of overdose deaths occur every year. Fentanyl is also the leading cause of death in people between the ages of 18 and 49. There were 70,000 deaths from synthetic opioids in 2021. (Source: deutschlandfunk.de)

Two weeks before his death, Martin H. was admitted to a hospital. His situation improved and he gained four kilos. But then his girlfriend checked herself into the same ward. Three days later, the young man died at the age of just 23 from an overdose of fentanyl, morphine and benzodiazepines.

For Martin's mother, education is now the priority. “I just owe it to the boy. And my other sons and three grandchildren. If I help just one person with Martin’s story, it will have been worth opening my mouth,” says the Tyrolean.