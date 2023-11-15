Children | Customs found flaws in pacifier chains – The wrong one is life-threatening for a child

The pacifier chain may not be more than 22 centimeters long.

Customs has again noticed deficiencies in pacifier chains imported from abroad during its supervision. Shortcomings have been found in their durability, and in addition, chains that are too long cause a strangulation hazard. Because of this, Customs has regularly prevented batches of pacifier chains from entering stores.

A Pacifier Chain that breaks down too easily in everyday use would cause a child a choking hazard due to small loose parts. According to Customs, metal fasteners have proven to be the weakest clothing fasteners.

“Along with pacifiers, pacifier chains also have exact European standards that must be met under our supervision. Unfortunately, in the 2020s, we have had to reject batches of pacifier chains every year,” says the Product Safety Manager at Customs Jonna Neffling in the bulletin.

Also the length of the pacifier chain has the limits defined in the standard. The pacifier chain may not be more than 22 centimeters long. However, chains that are too long are relatively often observed in the customs laboratory.

“Sometimes exceeding the maximum length comes as a surprise to the importer of the product, because they have not verified the total length of the chain together with a possible pacifier holder,” says the customs laboratory chief inspector Mikko Kontiainen.

According to customs, the pacifier chain must never be extended and must not be attached to strings, ribbons, laces or other loose parts of clothing.

Customs reminds consumers that the supervision of the Finnish authorities does not extend to foreign online shops. In this case, Finns’ online shopping orders are also not subject to supervision.

Customs supervises the safety of commercially imported baby care products both from the EU and outside it. In addition, products already on sale in Finland are supervised by the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes.