Children Customs and Tukes: There were safety deficiencies in the toy capsules of Easter eggs

Easter chocolate eggs safety deficiencies were found in the toy capsules under the joint supervision of Customs and the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes). Nearly half of the products surveyed did not meet the safety requirements of toy legislation.

At the customs laboratory, it was determined by means of torsion and tensile tests whether the parts of the toy capsules adhere to each other as required. Loose parts can cause serious hazards if ingested by a child.

The surveillance examined the functionality of the toy capsules, not the toys inside them or the chocolate shell.

The surveillance examined 19 different Easter eggs, which were selected on the basis of a risk assessment. Eight of the Easter egg toy capsules examined did not meet the requirements.

Customs denied access to the market for products found to be irregular. One operator withdrew products from the market and withdrew them from consumers on its own initiative.

For a toy capsule there are requirements depending on the size. The parts of a capsule of a traditional egg-sized Easter egg must not be separated. There is no such requirement for very large capsules.

Separation of the parts of the toy capsule can cause a choking hazard due to the size and shape of the capsule. Although according to Tukes and Customs, old-fashioned two-piece toy capsules are largely history, a low-quality capsule can still pose a danger.

“Because opening a toy capsule by hand can be difficult, a child may try to open the package with their mouth. Therefore, the packaging of the toy contained in the food must be such that its parts cannot obstruct the respiratory tract and present a risk of suffocation. It is good to make sure that children do not put them in their mouths, ”Tukes’ chief inspector Jenni Mutka says.

Customs and the products found to be illegal under Tukes’ control are the Noida Surprise Egg, the Late Sheep Surprise Egg, the NHL Surprise Egg, the Mauri Kunnas Koiramäki Surprise Egg, the Emoji Surprise Egg, the My Unicorn Surprise Egg, the Minions Surprise Egg and the Minions Surprise Egg.