Home World

From: Stella Henrich

Press Split

Two small children are thrown out of a moving car in an accident. Miraculously, they survive the crash.

Houston – The images of the tragic accident shocked users on social media. A video went viral after the accident and has now been viewed millions of times across the country, reports click2houston.com. You can see how the two small children, only wearing diapers, pull themselves up from the hot asphalt. Two men run towards the children, who seem to be stunned by what is happening. One man takes one of the two children in his arms. Another driver takes care of the second one. child.

Family car with two small children overturns in accident

The tragic accident occurred in Houston, Texas. Two vehicles collided. According to the report, the family’s car rolled over several times and threw two small children, aged one and four, onto the road.

Source: Facebook Gage Goulding KPRC2

Shocking images after motorway crash: Father faces possible charges

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, a driver on the exit lane crossed into the main lane and collided with the Jeep in which the children and their father were traveling. The Jeep then overturned. According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the vehicle rolled over several times, throwing the children out of the car. Neither of the two children was wearing a seat belt or in a child seat, according to the report. The father may now face charges, because according to state law, a child seat is mandatory for children up to and including the age of eight, according to click2houston.com.

Fasten seat belts – this applies in this country Here too, the police repeatedly warn people to wear seatbelts for their own safety when driving. For example, one in four people Police checks in northern Hesse in early March This year, many children were not wearing seat belts. According to the ADAC, seat belts are compulsory with a few exceptions. Children are required to use child seats. However, according to the transport club, not all child seats offer maximum safety for children. Children are only allowed to ride in an adult seat if they are at least 1.50 meters tall or are twelve years old.

According to a report by Bild, the small children did not suffer life-threatening injuries in the accident. The drivers also remained unharmed. Criticism of the Parents of the children. “Where are the car seats? Why aren’t the children wearing clothes?” asks one Facebook-User. One user on the social media channel is demanding that the father be charged, because this is a criminal offense. One user is deeply shocked by the images: “I can’t believe they got up and ran.”

Even in this country, tragedies in road traffic occur again and again. Two girls died in an accident in Warburg in April. Apparently the father was driving without a license. (sthe)