Children | Concern about climate change is changing Helsinki’s playgrounds

Climate change can be clearly seen already in the way playgrounds are planned in Helsinki.

On Tuesday, the city environment committee outlined that future playgrounds in the city must be built in such a way that there must be a wading pool or other water-based recreation opportunity next to the playground, other than near the sea. In addition, playgrounds must be protected from UV radiation with fabrics, canopies or plantings.

According to the new playground strategy, the goal is for every child in Helsinki to have at least some kind of local playground within a radius of 300 meters from home. Helsinki also plans to build a number of new themed playgrounds.