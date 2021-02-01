The Acting Director of Al Qusais Police Station, Brigadier General Abdul Halim Al Hashimi, revealed that the children’s behavior is affected by strange ideas, often coming from social media, that push them to complain about their parents to the police, and to speak in an inappropriate language about them, in some cases.

Al-Hashemi told “Emirates Today” that one of the cases that the center dealt with was a recent child (11 years), who was seized because of causing chaos in a restaurant, and it was found that he had been absent from his mother’s house for five days, and when he was asked about the reason for his actions, he boldly replied: «I want The complaint is against my mother, because she does not give me my freedom, ”adding that a teenager also complained about her mother and her siblings as well, to prevent her from going out and staying up as she wanted.

In detail, Al-Hashemi emphasized that the Dubai Police General Command adopts a clear strategy across its centers that every effort must be made to resolve family disputes, whether between spouses or those related to children, amicably, and not to refer files to the Family Prosecution Office before all attempts to reach amicable solutions between its parties have been exhausted. .

He added that he intervenes personally in some cases, and listens to the parties, because he is convinced that the results of the intervention may be saving the fate of a son or daughter from loss and deviation, like many who did not find anyone to listen to them and solve their problems at an early stage, pointing out that referring the problem to the judiciary usually represents a way. There is no going back, even under the law.

Al-Hashemi pointed out that one of the last cases he dealt with was a report from a mother about her teenage daughter’s absence, so the search and contact with the girl was conducted by phone, and it turned out that she was at her sister’s house, but she deliberately failed to inform her mother and siblings, because of her differences with them.

He added that he brought the two parties to the center, and when the girl sat and asked her about the problem, he was surprised by her, she responded sharply: “I want my mother’s complaint.” And she kissed her mother’s head.

He explained that the girl told him that they were tightening the screws on her and did not allow her to go out, in addition to that she was subjected to light beating, because of her behavior, indicating that he spoke to her calmly like a father, and told her that she should ask for what is acceptable, and take into account the conditions and customs of society, so it is not logical. That her family allow her to stay up and go out whenever she wants, and this is a matter of taking care of her, preserving her reputation and her future, so she is convinced, and she backs down from her thoughts.

On the other hand, he stated that he sat with the mother and the siblings, and assured them that the constant pressure on the girl might push her to flee, and cause a greater problem, and perhaps fall into the clutches of someone who would destroy her future, then obligated the two parties to sign a pledge to abide by what was agreed upon.

Al-Hashemi said that one of the cases that the center dealt with was a report about chaos in a restaurant, and when the patrol moved, I was surprised that the perpetrator was an 11-year-old child, so he was taken to the center, and it turned out that there was a report that he was absent from his mother’s house.

He added that he sat with the child, and noticed that he was boldly disproportionate to his age, and asked him about his problem, then shocked him that he wanted to file a complaint against his mother, due to his failure to give him complete freedom to go out and do what he wanted.

He pointed out that the complaining child gets 500 dirhams from his mother to spend his weekly vacation, yet he complains that he is not spoiled and his freedom is restricted, pointing out that he brought the mother to the center, and when he asked her about the child’s circumstances, she became involved in crying, and it turned out that his father was imprisoned, and incited him not to obey his mom.

Al-Hashemi said that he strictly warned the child of the consequences of his actions, after discovering that he was smoking at such a young age, and told him that the freedom he is asking for from his mother now will realize its value when he is imprisoned for juveniles because of his behavior, and he explained to him the consequences of his actions, where they will lead him, and the risks of his entry into Friends with young men older than him, so the child showed commitment, and pledged to obey his mother.

Contain family disputes

The Acting Director of Al Qusais Police Station, Brigadier General Abdul Halim Al Hashimi, stated that there is an agreement with the Family and Juvenile Prosecution on a work mechanism that relies on trying to reform as much as possible, and if the center is unable to act, the file is referred to the prosecution, which in turn makes an additional effort for a friendly settlement, and there is coordination Continuing between the Center and the Community Development Authority in this regard, because everyone is convinced that containing family disputes before they reach the courts is the only option to preserve their cohesion.







