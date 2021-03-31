Children Clubs of Helsinki playgrounds and kindergartens will be closed for the whole of April – The reason for the shortage of employees

The reason is the shortage of staff in the city’s early childhood education activities, which requires additional staff from club activities and playgrounds.

Helsinki clubs for city playgrounds and kindergartens will be closed from April 6 to April 30. for the period between.

The reason is the shortage of staff in statutory early childhood education activities, which requires additional staff from club activities and playgrounds.

However, the activities of the schoolchildren’s schoolchildren are organized, the city’s press release says. Possible closures of school children will be announced on a playground-by-play basis.

Playgrounds courtyards and fixed play equipment are still available for families.

The city reminds that play should only be done in good health and following the safety and hygiene signs of the playgrounds, taking into account the safety intervals.

The interiors of the playgrounds are still closed to activities other than groups of schoolchildren.

The activities of families with young children in open early childhood education in playgrounds and family houses are also still closed.

The clubs, which are closed in April, are scheduled to open in May.