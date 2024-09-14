Ciudad Juárez.- The recent national survey conducted by the National System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (SNDIF) revealed that time with the family is one of the factors that children value most.

This exercise involved Ciudad Juárez with the participation of approximately 30 thousand children, which aimed to learn the opinions and needs of girls and boys in Mexico for the formulation of appropriate public policies, reported Rubí Enríquez, president of the municipal DIF.

Ciudad Juárez ranked sixth nationwide in terms of participation, reported Nuria Fernández, head of SNDIF.

“This achievement highlighted the importance of local involvement in a process that covered more than 2 million minors across the country,” said the head of SNDIF.

“The survey was designed to capture the opinions of children and adolescents on various issues that affect their well-being,” he added.

For her part, María Eugenia Galván Antillón, president of the state DIF, explained that the results revealed that time with family is one of the factors that children value most.

On the other hand, the main concerns expressed were loneliness and abuse.

This information will be essential for the creation and adjustment of public policies aimed at strengthening the family environment and addressing problems such as violence and bullying in schools.

Nuria Fernández explained that the results obtained will allow for the formulation of policies and programs focused on several key areas.

One of the prominent themes is strengthening the family, as children expressed a strong preference for spending time with their loved ones.

In addition, the survey revealed that the main cause of concern for children is loneliness, a reflection of current dynamics in which many parents spend long hours away from home due to their work responsibilities.

Therefore, the need to develop strategies to support families and improve the quality of time that parents spend with their children will be considered.

SNDIF plans to implement programs that promote family strengthening as part of a broader strategy to address concerns raised by children.

Initiatives are also planned to improve security in public spaces and prevent bullying in schools.

Fernández mentioned the creation of the DIF Pilares community centers as one of the measures to be taken.

These centers are based on the Pilares model developed in Mexico City and are intended to offer comprehensive support to children and families.

The centres will provide services such as cyber schools, art, culture and sports workshops, as well as psychological and educational support.

In addition, family strengthening courses will be held to help parents better understand the needs of their children and improve the quality of time they spend together.

The consultation also highlighted the importance of addressing problems related to addiction and violence, both at home and in the community.

The results of the consultation will provide a solid basis for the development of programmes and policies that respond to these needs.

Nuria Fernández stressed that the consultation reflected the clarity and honesty of the children’s opinions, who demonstrated a remarkable understanding of their own wishes and concerns.

This feedback will be key to guiding the creation of public policies that promote a safer and healthier environment for children in Mexico.

The information gathered will also enable strategies to be adjusted based on regional and local specificities.

In this context, Ciudad Juárez not only stood out for its high participation, but also for the quality of the responses obtained, which will provide valuable data for the formulation of policies at the state and municipal levels.

In summary, the national consultation on children has provided a detailed insight into the concerns and aspirations of children, and the results obtained will be used to develop public policies that respond effectively to their needs.

Collaboration between SNDIF and state and municipal DIFs will be crucial to implement the proposed measures and ensure that policies and programs reflect the opinions and needs of children in Mexico, said the head of the national agency.

