Children | Child barometer: Only 58 percent of children always feel safe in preschool

A positive aspect of the barometer’s results is that current topics that appeared in the media, such as the corona crisis, climate change or the war in Ukraine, did not appear in the children’s answers.

Finns preschoolers feel their lives are safe, states Lapsibarometri. According to it, 74 percent of pre-school children living in Finland think that they have a safe place, and 92 percent of the children stated that they have a safe person in their life.

Although defining safety turned out to be difficult for the children, they nevertheless identified many factors that promote and undermine safety in their own lives.

“Safety means a living environment for children that feels safe. According to the children, safety essentially includes close people,” says the researcher Terhi Tuukkanenwho is the editor of Lapsibarometer.

According to Tuukkanen, the worrying thing about the results of the Lapsibarometer is that only 58 percent of children always felt safe in preschool.

“The starting point should be that preschool is always a safe place for children,” he says.

In the child barometer the reasons for this were not clarified, but Tuukkanen calls for further research on the subject. According to the barometer, children of less educated parents felt less safe in preschool than children of highly educated parents.

Another worrisome result is that some of the children felt that they did not have a safe place or person. Those children who lived in families with one or two children said most often that they have a safe place.

In families with many children, it was less common to find a safe place. Tuukkanen suspects that the reason for this may be the lack of living space or, for example, contentious sibling relationships, which can affect the feeling of security.

The 2022 Child Barometer 2022 is based on telephone interviews with 404 children. They explained what safety means to children aged 6–7.

Positive the results of the barometer show that current topics that appeared in the media, such as the corona crisis, climate change or the war in Ukraine, were not reflected in the children’s answers.

“As a whole, positive observations can be made from the research. It seems that safety is realized well in children’s lives. It is also positive that children recognize fears and know how to verbalize them,” says Tuukkanen.

81 percent of the children said they were sometimes afraid. The most common fear-producing thing for children was the dark.

The children were also asked how an adult can help if the child is scared. 25 percent of the children said that hugging, stroking or being held in one’s arms helped in scary situations.

“It was an interesting and rousing observation for an adult that children miss and hope for affection from an adult. I would like to encourage parents to give their child affection, especially in those situations where the child is scared or nervous,” says Tuukkanen.

Since 2016, the Children’s Barometer is a research series that surveys the opinions of 6-7 year old children living in Finland every other year.