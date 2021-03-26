A tourist group, caught in an avalanche in the Khibiny Mountains, in which the girl died, will go home on March 27. This was stated by the governor of the Murmansk region, Andrei Chibis.

According to him, now there are two tourist groups in the sanatorium in Apatity, they were placed there after the evacuation. The first, caught in an avalanche, has train tickets scheduled for Saturday, March 27th. The second group will go home the next day, writes IA FlashNord…

“Until that time, they were provided with accommodation and meals in a sanatorium,” the governor said and added that the parents of five children had decided to take them home on their own.

The avalanche descended on Monday, March 22, near the village of Imandra, Murmansk region. At the scene there was a tourist group consisting of three adults and 13 children. One girl born in 2008 found herself under the rubble. She was seriously injured and could not be saved.

On March 25, Izvestia became aware of the arrest of the head of the tour group, caught in an avalanche. He was detained for two months.

On March 23, a criminal case was opened on the fact of the provision of services that did not meet safety requirements and caused the death of a child through negligence.

On March 24, St. Petersburg investigators opened a second criminal case, but this time about negligence in organizing the tour. The leader of the tourist group was detained on the same day.