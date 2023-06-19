Padua, decision shock of the Public Prosecutor: contested 33 birth certificates of children of two women

The Prosecutor’s Office Padua decided to challenge 33 birth certificates dating back to the period from 2017 to today, all the documents relating to birth of children of two women that the mayor, Sergio Giordani, has registered in recent years. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, which in April had collected the documentation from the Municipality and is now proceeding with the notification of the documents, it is illegal to register a child born to two women: for this, the request to the judges is that the birth certificate is correct and the name of the non-biological mother is crossed out. By eliminating, if necessary, also the surname of the “removed” mother.



The oldest case dates back to August 30, 2017, it is a girl which will soon be completed six years. The investigators are asking that the surname of the “second mother” be removed from her and the only recognized parent remain the woman who gave birth to her. For this family, the hearing will be held on November 14th. The risk is that the child ends up having only one parent, legally, which could lead to a series of serious complications: in the immediate future, just think of the signatures required for school and for all other practices, including in the medical field.

Nothing stopped it assistant prosecutor Valeria Sarzani, who maintained: “It goes against the laws, and the pronouncements of the Cassation, a birth certificate registered with two mothers”. The sentence to which the prosecutor probably refers, however, is that of December 30, 2022: it referred to a couple of men, establishing that only the biological father could be registered as a parent. In similar cases, the Supreme Court has postponed the adoption of the child as the only solution. Solution which, according to the Padua prosecutor’s office, would be the only one to follow even in these cases.

The sentence of the Cassation, however, had also asked that Parliament intervene, to clarify the laws concerning the children of homosexual couples and in general the children born with assisted fertilization procedures. “The legislator has so far remained inert. The warning lies unheeded”, read the text. In the meantime, the judge “cannot leave the rights of the child suspended indefinitely, but must seek in the overall regulatory system the appropriate interpretation to ensure, in the concrete case, the protection of the constitutional goods involved, taking into account the indications obtainable from the aforementioned sentence of the Constitutional Court”.

