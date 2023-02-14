Greatest chance of passing a driving license outside Randstad: ‘You will not easily encounter a tram in Enschede’

Driving in Zoetermeer or Rijswijk? A few kilometers already makes a difference. In traffic on the road, waiting time and chance of success. You have the greatest chance of success outside the Randstad. In Limburg, 59.1 percent of candidates pass, while in Rijswijk only four out of ten students pass the practical exam.