The birth rate in Spain is below minimums. In 2023, the number of births was 320,656, which is the lowest figure since 1941 and a decrease of 2.6% compared to the previous year. Furthermore, in our country the average number of children decreased to 1.12.

The data released by the INE in November reflect a downward trend in birth rates in Spain. If 425,715 babies were born in 2013, andIn 2023, 100,000 fewer did so. During this decade there has only been one exception: 2014, when births grew very slightly compared to 2023.

Another indicator to take into account in the X-ray of the birth rate in our country is the average age of the mothers and the number of their children. In Spain, the number of mothers over 40 years of age has grown by 40%. In recent years, delayed motherhood has accompanied a decrease in the number of births.

Even so, according to INE data, the average age of motherhood remained at 32.6 years in 2023. This does not vary too much between Spanish and foreign mothers. For the former it is 33.1 years, while for the latter it is 30.5 years.









The number of children also varies very slightly between mothers of Spanish nationality and those who have foreign nationality. The average number of children per Spanish woman is 1.09 and 1.28 in the case of foreign women..

Children born to a parent of foreign nationality

In absolute terms, of the 320,656 births produced in Spain, in 78,330 the mother is of foreign nationality24.42%. If we look at the births of children whose mothers were born in another country (which may imply that they later acquired Spanish nationality), the total rises to 100,438, 31.32%.

Regarding the first, by provinces, Lérida (39.69%), Gerona (39.35%), Almería (36.22), Tarragona (35.21%) and Barcelona (33.21%) They lead the number of provinces with a higher percentage of births to mothers with foreign nationality. At the other end of this statistic are Cádiz (9.22%), Cáceres (8.62%), Córdoba (7.94%), Badajoz (7.72%) and Jaén (7.16%).

Regarding the number of children born to mothers from another countrythe ranking is led by the Catalan provinces. Gerona (47.44%), Lérida (46.28%), Barcelona (43.56%) and Tarragona (42.63%). The Top-5 is completed by the Balearic Islands (41.88%). The provinces with the lowest percentage of this statistic are Jaén (8.44%), Badajoz (9.22%), Córdoba (9.61%), Cáceres (11.36%) and Cádiz (11.83%). .

The most frequent nationalities

But the INE allows us to delve even deeper into births to a foreign mother. Of european mother (not counting Spain) were born 18,661 babies in 2023, African mother, 23,593; of American mother, 29,075; of an Asian mother, 6,814; and from the rest of the countries, 187.

Statistics allow us to go further. Focusing on women of foreign nationality who have given birth in 2023 in our country, among European women, the most common nationality was German (701), followed by Austrian and Belgian. Among the Africans, The predominant nationality is Moroccan mothers (18.167). Among American women, Argentine mothers (1,274) predominate over the rest, while among Asian women the most common country is China (1,484).

Mothers of foreign nationality, province by province

As can be extracted from the data, the three most common nationalities, practically at a general level, are Morocco, Romania and Colombia. Italy, Brazil and Ukraine close the Top 10 most frequent nationalities.

Barcelona, ​​the province where there are the most mothers of foreign nationality, the most frequent is Moroccan. According to INE data, of the 13,214 mothers of foreign nationality, 2,565 are from Morocco. They are followed by the 1,168 from Pakistan and the 791 from Colombia, as the most common nationalities.

In Madrid, the second province where the most births to foreign mothers are registered (12,940), the most common nationality is Colombia with 1,489, followed by Morocco with 1,299 and Peru with 1,195. The two main cities in Spain are followed by others mainly in the Mediterranean such as Valencia, Alicante, Malaga, the Balearic Islands Tarragona or Girona.

However, nationalities such as the British, the Ukrainian or Italian. Furthermore, in those bordering provinces with Portugalthis nationality becomes one of the common ones. Likewise, in Cadizthat of the United States is the second most frequent.

On the other hand, Ceuta and Melilla have a very clear predominance of Moroccan mothers, 122 and 209, respectively. There are also those of other nationalities, but they are isolated cases since hardly any births from other countries are registered.