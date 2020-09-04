The return to school has come at a time when contagions do not give up in Spain. The Ministry of Health is adding around 8,000 cases every day to the total number of infected, so the level of infected, although they seem to reach a peak, do not give respite. Meanwhile, It has been coupled with the return to the classroom, with the uncertainty that this implies for governments, the educational community and the children’s parents.

Nobody knows what the return to classes will be like in the new school year. There have been statements of all kinds. Pedro Sanchez affirmed forcefully that the return to schools is “safe”, although he clarified that “zero risk does not exist”. For her part, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, predicted that “It is likely that all children are infected during the year.”

Although the declarations of the Prime Minister could at least reassure parents a little, that of the Madrid president did precisely the opposite. And this Thursday a fact given by Fernando Simón can make all those who must take their children to classes during these days even more distrustful.

What is positivity?

The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies has confirmed children between 5 and 17 years old are the second group with the highest positivity, only surpassed by the range between 20 and 49 years. Positivity refers to the percentage of people who test positive out of all who have undergone a PCR test for a specified time.

For example, If 100 young people between the ages of 5 and 17 are tested and 15 of them test positive for COVID-19, the positivity will be 15%. In this sense, according to the data managed by Health, the age group between 5 and 17 years is the second section that has been having the most positivity in recent days, as reflected by Fernando Simón in his press conference on the analysis and evolution of the data on the pandemic in Spain.

The elderly are “more protected”

The epidemiologist has added a piece of information that again will not reassure parents. The positivity of children between 0 and 4 years old is higher than the positivity of people over 65 years of age, which indicates, according to Simón, that the elderly are “more protected” against the virus today.

This data adds one more element of uncertainty when returning to school, which is full of unknowns and only with the passage of weeks if it has been successful or not. At the moment, the data fills with doubts some parents who are already worried about the current situation of the pandemic.