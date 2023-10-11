Hamas denies the news of dozens of children killed, including beheaded, in the Kfar Aza kibbutz

during the assault on Israel. And Israel does not confirm the news broadcast by a TV station which referred to 40 children murdered in the settlement. Information on the massacre carried out in the kibbutz comes from the Israeli armed forces, but there are no precise references to the massacre of children.

Hamas denies it

“We categorically affirm the falsity of the accusations promoted by some Western media, which unprofessionally adopt the Zionist narrative full of lies and slander towards the Palestinian people and their resistance, including the claim that children were killed, some beheaded, that civilians are targeted,” says a statement from the al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

The reference is to the news released yesterday by the Israeli broadcaster I24 news according to which among the civilians massacred in the kibbutz of the rural community near the border with Gaza, there were around forty infants and small children, some of whom were beheaded. The news has not yet been confirmed by the Israeli army. “We have seen the news, but we have no details or confirmation about it,” an Israeli army spokesperson said when contacted by Turkey’s Anadolu news agency.

What the military says

According to news reported by I24 news, the Kfar Aza kibbutz was attacked by around seventy Hamas militiamen and around forty infants and small children were killed, some were beheaded. Some journalists were apparently allowed to enter this community, while the soldiers removed the bodies of the victims, the total number of which is still unknown.

“It is not a war, a battlefield. You see the newborns, the mother, the father, in their beds, in the protected rooms, and how the terrorists massacred them. It is a massacre,” General Itai Veruv told the average.

Some soldiers said they found entire families massacred in their beds, newborns decapitated. The victims were killed with firearms, grenades and knives. Some houses were set on fire to drive out the inhabitants and kill them. All the community cars, parked outside, were burned. There are still cars belonging to the attackers. But they must be examined to avoid the risk of booby traps.