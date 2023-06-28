Children at the restaurant, controversy on social media: “Dirt everywhere, parents cleaned up”. The response of the waiters

Whose job is it to clean up the dirt left by children in a restaurant? A video opened the discussion on TikTok, sparking controversy between those who point the finger at their parents and those who defend them instead.

The video posted by the user “Beau The Legend”, an Australian trader, shows pieces of food and dirt on the floor of a restaurant, near a table with two high chairs. “I don’t care who you are as a parent, leaving a fucking restaurant like that is disgusting”, the position taken by the influencer. “Definitely not that hard to put back after your kids have come by,” he added in the video, later captioning “sorry about the waiters.”

However, the category does not seem to think so. “I would never let my client get down and start picking up crumbs. It’s part of my job,” commented a waiter. “I’m a waiter and have seen grown adults leave bigger messes, I don’t mind cleaning up after the kids,” said another. “Unless you bring the vacuum cleaner with you. I just make sure I tip well.”