It’s been over 25 years since Red Bull came on the market and introduced caffeinated energy drinks to the United States. Although the company claimed that its drink “will give you wings”, never said that it was actually good for people.

However, As the energy drink market continues to grow, companies both new and old are trying to attract health-conscious customers. with a wave of low-calorie, sugar-free drinks claiming to increase energy and replenish fluids.

Offerings include drinks from the popular Celsius brand, which has an investment from PepsiCo. It claims to be made with “healthier ingredients” such as ginger, green tea, and vitamins. Also, Prime Energy is sugar-free and has electrolytes, like most sports drinks.

“They are all zero sugar or zero caloriessaid Jim Watson, a beverage analyst at Rabobank, a bank based in the Netherlands. He added that consumption had increased in part due to the move away from sugary soft drinks.

This new approach has helped the growth of the energy drink market, with US sales increasing from $12 billion to $19 billion in the past five yearsreports Circana, a market research firm. But there is concern that the drinks are causing children to consume caffeine in unhealthy amounts.

A 355-milliliter can of Prime Energy contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, roughly the equivalent of two Red Bulls, two cups of coffee, or six cans of Coca-Cola. Some schools in Britain and Australia have banned the drinks. In the US, regulations say schools can’t provide caffeinated beverages to elementary or high school students, though many don’t restrict what they bring from home.

Studies have shown that consuming too much caffeine could lead to cardiovascular and gastric problems. It is recommended that adults consume no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. Pediatricians recommend that youth ages 12 to 18 consume no more than 100 milligrams and that children under 12 avoid it.

About a decade ago, the energy drink industry voluntarily adopted the labeling of the amount of caffeine in products and noted on the packaging that they were not recommended for children.

Chloe Fitzgibbon, 17, who graduated in May from Lincoln Southeast High School in Nebraska, questioned whether the school cafeteria should sell energy drinks in an article published last year on the school newspaper’s website.

“When I took an early class, almost everyone would come with a coffee or buy the energy drinks that are sold at the school.Fitzgibbon said.

JULIE CRESWELL

THE NEW YORK TIMES