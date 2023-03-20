The cult tape dearest mom tells the relationship between Joan Crawford (Faye Dunaway) and her adoptive daughter, Christina, on whose book the film is based. Of course, there is the vice of being the protagonist who writes; Joan is the baddie of the movie, a mother so insecure and narcissistic that she adopts a girl just to keep getting roles in the early decline of her career. It is difficult to remember the figure of Joan Crawford without humming the song that the Blue Öyster Cult dedicated to her “…the policemen hide behind the skirts of girls…Joan Crawford has risen from her grave”.

The adoption processes, endless for the common people, accelerate at the speed of sound when the adopters are very rich (here, really, the adverb of quantity is very important), as it happens in all areas of life, on the other side. It is since the so-called “content creators” exist that the use of children as complements to the public image has been democratized. an acquaintance influencers The Spanish woman gave birth to her first child last summer and, within 24 hours, she had already uploaded a photo with him in the hospital, a photo that was preceded by a video showing her postpartum suitcase (make-up, hairdryer, diffuser filter, tongs to hair) and various models to wear in the delivery room. There were not even a few hours of intimacy for the son to be received by the world. Twenty years from now there will be a generation of young people who will not have known intimacy. Children enslaved by capillary excellence and mobiles, exposed to the eyes of curious, pranksters, envious and scoundrels. Children that no one is going to protect from the worst predator that exists (fame), who on top of that will not even have the pleasure of being the descendants of an essential figure like Joan Crawford.

