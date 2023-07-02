The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, represented by Dubai Passports Officers, welcomed the first group of children arriving through Dubai International Airport, with a group of cartoon characters they love, and they are “Salem” and “Salamah”, in addition to the very favorite cartoon character for children, which has become a symbol of the festival. Dubai Shopping (Amazing) and (Dana), where they were taken from the door of the plane to their passport stand to stamp their passports themselves, and souvenirs were presented to them, and photos and videos were taken.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ahmed Al-Marri, confirmed that the “Dubai residence”, in cooperation with the strategic partners, wanted the opening of the platforms to be an unusual opening, and outside the official and usual frameworks, so it was decided that it would be the first group of children to set foot on the ground. The airport is the one that launches the platforms, pointing out that this hospitality in receiving children from Dubai’s “airport passport officers” will continue throughout the days of the festival, and throughout the year, because it is an integral part of our customs and traditions in welcoming the guest.

He added that the Public Administration launched the first platform in Building 3 on Eid Al-Fitr, and it achieved remarkable success, as the number of children using it has so far reached about 11,000 children, indicating that the platforms are distinguished by a wonderful design that combines the authentic Emirati heritage with the modern and civilized renaissance that the emirate is witnessing. Where the camel and the astronaut refer to the UAE’s heritage, renaissance, and future aspirations.

The first group of children arriving in Dubai were the ones who inaugurated on the first days of Eid Al-Adha their new platforms in the arrivals halls in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport, in order for them to go through a beautiful experience, represented in stamping their passports themselves, which perpetuates the image of Dubai and its position in the world. their childhood memory.

This step comes within the framework of Dubai Residence’s endeavors to provide an atmosphere of joy and pleasure during the celebration of Eid Al-Adha, coupled with the support of the Department of Economy and Tourism campaign, represented by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, which launched the 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival by receiving children traveling to Dubai. Welcome them, and complete their entry procedures in the platforms designated for them.

