‘My main motivation is that things are not going in the right direction in the world. Our generation, I am fifty years old, is also partly guilty of this. I think it’s important to argue against that, to help future generations. For example, by creating a place where young generations can also come, where they feel at home, in nature.”

“In education, I especially miss that children do something with their feelings and their bodies. It’s all so cognitive, so focused on thinking. Entire days go by without them having to do anything with their bodies. So kids who might be left behind in our school system and get labeled – for them I want to make a place where they can be themselves. I think it is very good that children are allowed to be bored once in a while. Where they lie in the grass for half a day and look at the clouds. Or that they climb trees, learn to light a fire.”

“That is why I am working with a partner on the project Together Naturally, in which we want to convert a piece of land of four to eight hectares of former agricultural land into a place in nature for young people. We have our eye on a piece of land north of the city of Utrecht, and we are discussing this with the province and schools.”

“Ideally, it will be a place where knowledge institutions, local governments, regenerative clubs, schools and parents jointly create a meeting place. You can also let children be busy with sowing and harvesting fruit and vegetables, for example. A food forest, a regenerative vegetable garden, a place to come together, to play.”

“Together with knowledge institutes, children devise solutions to contemporary problems by experiencing and playing in nature. Nature restoration and conservation on former farmland. Perhaps there is also interest from the GGZ, because being outside in nature can also be very healing for young people with psychological problems.”

Better leave nature behind

“We strongly believe in a regenerative society, a society that leaves nature better than it found it, and I also see it as a step in that direction. It is certainly not finished yet, and funding still needs to be obtained. I believe we can achieve this within a year or two: there are so many people, citizen cooperatives, schools and also governments working on this theme now.”

“And yes, for some children and young people it will be difficult to get them off their screen, children have been so unlearned by their environment to be in nature. But the great thing is that if you ask children themselves, they say they would rather play outside than watch movies on the iPad.”

“I have always been an entrepreneur in the hospitality industry. In recent years I noticed that it was no longer for me. I also became a fairly old father, which made me look at life differently.”

“I have been training parents and children in nature since 2019. Then we spend a day together in nature to strengthen the mutual bond, for example around a divorce or the death of one of the parents.”

“Or if a child leaves home and the parents have to let go of the child. Nature almost always provides more connection, new insights, tears often. Nature takes you into your body and out of your mind. People become much calmer. The pace slows down. You get different conversations. Make other connections. And now I want to get that done in a permanent place. Because that is what we really need right now.”

