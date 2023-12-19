A baby cries non-stop. They throw a slice of cheese in his face and, as if by magic, Stop crying. It is one of the viral pranks on TikTok. In other cases, parents They break eggs on children's heads to see their reaction or himThey are made to believe that they have gotten poop on them when in reality it is Nutella. TikTok is full of viral videos of parents humiliating their children. Several experts advise avoiding this type of jokes due to their possible negative consequences on minors.

Just search on TikTok egg crack challenge (egg breaking challenge, in Spanish) to view dozens of examples. Normally, the children are with a family member while cooking. They wait to see an egg crack into a bowl. But at the last moment the adult breaks it against the minor's forehead. There are reactions of all kinds: of children who get angry to those who try to take revenge, those who cry either those who are stunned and complain of pain.

“I find this type of jokes on social networks very serious because they are a very disrespectful exhibition of the privacy of their children,” says Amaya Prado, an expert in educational psychology and member of the governing board of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid. In other videos, babies react to a stuffed cactus that is still and suddenly moves and makes a sound. Most people get scared and cry.. “Nothing like a father making his child cry for strangers,” says a user who collects several TikToks of this type.

Joanne Brodera psychologist who is an expert in healthy relationships with technology and presence on social networks, considers that the goal of parents is to attract attention and obtain likes, comments and validation. “Not only are these parents physically and emotionally abusing their children through shame, ridicule and humiliation, but doing so publicly is bragging to the entire world,” says Broder, who is part of the American Psychological Association.

Harmful pranks for children

What does it mean for children to record these videos and share them on networks? According to Prado, it depends on the tone, nature and frequency of the jokes. If they are constant and humiliating, “they can affect their self-esteem, making them feel belittled or ridiculed, especially because the jokes will become visible.” Additionally, inappropriate jokes “can cause anxiety and stress and have a lasting impact on your reputation.” on-line”. “Embarrassing or humiliating content can be shared and saved, affecting how it is perceived by peers and others online,” she says.

Babies, even if they are not aware of what is happening, can also suffer consequences: “Although they do not understand social networks or jokes in the sense that an older child would, this online exposure can influence their emotional well-being.” Some research analyzes, for example, How does it influence children's privacy if their parents publish videos of them on social networks?. Prado emphasizes that TikToks can remain on the Internet for a long time and affect them when they are older.

“Some children may not realize now that they are being abused, but they may have post-traumatic stress disorder later and wonder 'why did my parents do this to me?' They may grow up to feel anger, resentment, and shame toward their parents,” explains Broder. These types of jokes can break the trust between parents and children, as Deena Margolin highlights, psychologist specializing in parenting: “Please stop breaking eggs on children's heads. It may seem like a fun trend to you, but to your child it is a breach of trust. “You are supposed to be a safe person for him, not someone who surprises and harms him.”

Added to this is that parents are role models for their children. “If you make disrespectful or insensitive jokes online, children can learn that this type of behavior is acceptable,” Prado says. Margolin positions herself along the same lines: “Then don't be surprised if your children start misbehaving or hitting other children and touching them without asking them. “They learned it from you.”

Jokes due to ignorance?

Kirstyn Sommer, a psychologist who researches the early cognitive, social and emotional development of children at Griffith University in Australia, believes that some parents do these challenges because they have seen many other users do them and are not aware that they can be harmful to their children. She points out that they probably don't know details about child development and how minors' brains function. “And they probably don't realize how hard an egg is,” he says. in a video posted on TikTok.

Not all jokes are the same. To try to ensure that they are well received, Prado advises opting for those “that generate positive laughter and are not intended to ridicule or hurt feelings.” The expert suggests making “gentle jokes about funny characteristics or common family habits, but always making sure it is in a friendly and non-offensive tone.” Another alternative is to choose to post funny photos with a funny comment or jokes related to experiences or situations shared in the family: “This can create a sense of complicity and make the joke more fun for everyone.”

The most important thing is to “know the limits and avoid touching sensitive topics or situations that could be uncomfortable for children.” Although there are pranks that may be less harmful to minors, Broder advises avoiding sharing them on social networks: “I can't think of any reason to play pranks on children, especially on TikTok. “These are human beings, not dolls to help parents gain followers or entertain them.”

