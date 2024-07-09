Home page politics

Russia’s attack on a children’s hospital during the Ukraine war continues to cause horror. While children are dying, Putin is celebrating Family Day.

Kiev/Moscow – It is the most serious attack in the Ukraine war this year: On Monday (July 8), the Ukrainian capital was the victim of a wide-ranging Russian air raid. A children’s hospital was also hit. Almost 200 people were injured in the attacks and many people, including children, were killed. While Russia is carrying out the attacks on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is celebrating the Day of “Love, Family and Loyalty” with Russian citizens.

Ukraine war: Putin celebrates family celebration during attack on children’s hospital in Kiev

The facades of the large children’s hospital Ochmatdyt were completely destroyed in the Russian attack in Kiev. Many children with cancer and other serious illnesses were treated in the building. Rescued children had to sit on the street with infusion devices on their mothers’ laps after the attack. The young patients have now been accommodated in other hospitals.

While rescue workers in Kiev are searching for missing people, Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated the Day of Love, Family and Loyalty in Russia.

According to the air strikes on Kyiv, dpa At least 42 people died and 190 people were injured on Tuesday afternoon. The children’s hospital was closed after preliminary investigations by the U.N.-Human Rights Office was hit directly by a Russian Ch-101. Russia denies the act and blames debris from a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile for the impact on the children’s hospital. The Ukrainian State Security Service wrote on Telegram: “The experts’ conclusions are clear – it was a direct attack.”

Russia celebrates love and family during attack on children’s hospital in Kyiv

The horror over the Russian attack in Kiev is great and could hardly be more contradictory. While the Russian forces were carrying out their attack on Kiev, Putin was celebrating a national family holiday with his citizens. This day is “dedicated to the preservation of family values”, as Newsweek the website of Putin’s party United Russia is quoted.

In 2022, he signed a decree making the day an official holiday. “For us, for the state, there can be nothing more important than strengthening the family,” Putin said on the day of the attack on Kyiv at a meeting with participants in a competition for Russian children.

He also said: “If you went to this competition, a family competition, it means that you not only felt like a family team, but you were also ready to work together to achieve a common goal. Nothing unites people more than working together to achieve a common result.”

Russia bombs children’s hospital in Ukraine – Putin celebrates: “What cynicism”

The outrage can also be felt on social networks. “To celebrate the Day of Family, Love and Loyalty, Russia is bombing the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine,” wrote one X user. “The bombed children’s hospital in Kyiv ‘Ochmatdyt’ is an abbreviation for ‘Protection of Motherhood and Childhood’. Yesterday Russia celebrated its National Day of Family, Love and Loyalty. Let that sink in,” wrote another user. “What cynicism,” wrote another user.

The United Nations described the airstrike as a war crime in an emergency meeting of the Security Council. “I would like to remind this Council that hospitals enjoy special protection under international humanitarian law. Deliberate attacks on a protected hospital are a war crime and the perpetrators must be held accountable,” said Joyce Msuya, the acting head of the UN emergency relief office Ocha, before the UN Security Council in New York. However, Russia has a veto right in the UN Security Council, which is why action against Moscow can be ruled out. (vk)