The coronavirus is currently affecting children and adolescents more and more frequently, and the number of infected minors is increasing. A clinic is already preparing for a rush of young patients.

Berlin – The corona virus has dominated everyday life for over a year, almost all age groups are affected by measures and rules in the pandemic. Now, however, children and young people in particular seem to be coming into focus, at least as far as the spread of the virus is concerned. At the end of March, the Robert Koch Institute had already warned that more and more children and young people are currently infected with the corona virus. Now a clinic is sounding the alarm. And indeed: the number of infected children is increasing rapidly.

Corona in Germany: More and more children are seriously ill – RKI has already expressly warned

As the RKI had explained at the end of March, a growth in the number of infected children was noticeable in all age groups, but children and adolescents are currently becoming particularly infected. Private households in particular, as well as schools and daycare centers, are currently recorded as outbreaks. Outbreaks in old people’s and nursing homes, on the other hand, have decreased.

And indeed: the number of infected children is currently increasing rapidly. As the RKI made clear in the current management report on Wednesday, the value of infected children in Germany is currently even reaching a record level. In calendar week twelve, an incidence of 150.8 in the area of ​​infected minors was calculated. One reason for the significant growth could be the increasing number of daycare centers and schools being opened, but increased testing can also play a role.

Corona: Clinic is preparing for the onslaught – children are currently falling ill more severely than at the beginning of the pandemic

In the first clinics, the increase in infected minors is apparently already noticeable, in conversation with RTL Asklepios spokesman Mathias Eberenz confirmed a significant growth in young corona patients. Accordingly, the Hamburg Asklepios Clinic is currently preparing for a larger onslaught. Babies and toddlers are already being treated in the Hamburg clinics, and none of them has yet to rely on artificial respiration. As the TV broadcaster further reports, the current development of the clinic is causing concern.

As spokesman Mathias Eberenz further explains, it is not only the number of infected children that is currently worrying. The course of the infection has also changed significantly, and children are now becoming more and more seriously ill. “We are concerned about the steep development in the number of infections, especially among children, and are prepared for the increasing number of underage patients,” the spokesman continued.

Corona in Germany: Four-year-old child from Germany dies after infection

Only in mid-March did the case of a toddler from Stormarn in Schleswig-Holstein cause a stir. The only four-year-old child died after being infected with the corona virus.

