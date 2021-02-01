Children and young people Hobbies have become expensive, successful and a large number of children are left out – Now free and children’s hobbies are brought to school

The Finnish model of hobbies organizes hobbies that children want, free of charge and open to everyone in connection with the school day. More than a hundred municipalities are experimenting with a model that aims to expand to all municipalities.

Millinery, cloaks and various trinkets change frequently on top of the children when the theater club starts after the school day at the Äivekoski Koivisto school. The village school gym is filled with yells, laughter, cart wheels and chasing after elementary school students.

Director of theatrical expression Cloud Honka has run theater clubs for children and young people at eight Äänekoski schools since autumn 2019. The popularity has been great.

“It immediately exploded in his hands, in a good way. Children came through doors and windows, ”Honka laughs.

What has it been like in the club then?

“Nice” and “really nice” are heard from the floor of the hall as the children sit in a circle around Honka.

“I already want to act,” he says Sara Silvasti impatiently.

Honka tries to listen to the children’s wishes. Clubs often improvise, create characters and play. Particularly pleasing to do for the children have been small group self-designed performances, all of which fall silent to watch at the end of the club.

“You present something and others give applause. Yes, any of us would like applause once a week, ”says Honka.

The children of Koivisto School focus on watching the performance of Nea Kovanen (front left), Siiri Kinnunen and Siili Alho.­

This in the spring, with more than a thousand schools, children can stay in the school after their school day for a hobby they enjoy.

Piloting of the Finnish model of hobbies is being launched in various parts of the country. It is a model of activities that creates hobbies that are pleasing to children and young people in connection with the school day. The intention is that the activities will become permanent in all Finnish municipalities.

The Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) has allocated EUR 6.4 million for spring activities. 112 municipalities have received the grant. The pilot phase covers more than a thousand schools and more than 200,000 students across Finland.

Hobbies are now organized on the school premises and in its immediate vicinity before and after the school day – sometimes even inside the school days.

Manager Henni Axelin OKM says that the core goal of the activity is to increase the well-being of children and young people.

Hobbies that children and young people themselves want are brought to schools. Wishes were surveyed last year with a nationwide school survey.

According to Axelin, the Finnish model increases the equality of hobbies, because hobbies brought in during the school day are free and open to everyone.

Hobbies after school days also reduce children’s lonely afternoons while their parents are still at work. In the evenings, family time is freed up.

Corona crisis has affected children and young people in many ways, including their hobbies. Many hobbies have been interrupted or implemented differently.

In January, the Corona Working Group on Child Strategy of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) published its final report on how the situation of children and young people should be taken into account in the aftercare of the corona crisis.

The working group also commented on hobbies, as the corona crisis is feared to further increase inequalities in children’s hobbies. According to it, hobby activities can have many protective effects on the well-being of children and young people. Therefore, in the aftercare of the corona crisis, attention must also be paid to hobbies.

The working group sees that the most effective way to ensure children’s hobbies is to bring hobbies into the context of schools and early childhood education.

Youth Research Network responsible researcher Mikko Salasuo points out that not all current guided recreational activities are automatically child-protective activities.

“Hobbies have partly escaped far from what has been its social rationale and what is thought to be that protective factor. There is quite a contradiction here, ”he says.

According to him, not all guided hobbies seek, for example, the best interests of children, equality or inclusion, but the goal is success. The prices of many hobbies have skyrocketed and not all families can afford them.

According to Salasuo, a large number of children and young people are excluded from guided hobbies. Often it is those who would most need the protective effects of hobbies such as the support of adults outside the family and the follow-up of peers.

Salasuon according to the Finnish model of hobbies, we return to the original idea of ​​hobbies. That children and young people have meaningful things to do that also prevent exclusion, promote inclusion and improve well-being.

“Equality has been taken to a whole new level here. The hobby has been made truly accessible and close to everyone, ”says Salasuo. He was involved in a working group designing the Finnish model of hobbies.

Salasuo believes that if municipalities, parents and traditional hobby institutions look forward to joining, the model can, if successful, fundamentally renew the hobbies of children and young people.

“If it is adopted in an effort to create a consistent hobby culture that emphasizes the best interests of the child, the child’s perspective and protective factors, this can have very far-reaching implications,” he says.

Pilvi Honka holds theater clubs in almost all schools in Äänekoski. The children of Koivisto’s school already came to the school yard against him and helped carry the role clothes bags.­

Helsinki the city is now feverishly bringing together hobby organizers to get the school started. Helsinki received a grant of one million euros for piloting. Activities will be created for all 102 schools in the city.

Project manager Irma Sippolan according to the first hobbies will start in schools as early as February. Supply will increase as arrangements are made and interest rate restrictions allow.

According to Sippola, one million euros is a small amount of money if it can be used to reduce the risk of exclusion of children and young people and reduce welfare inequalities.

“If through this hobby we can improve the well-being of children and young people and reduce loneliness through friendships, they are really valuable well-being factors. They will be even more pronounced after the Korona period, ”says Sippola.

“This is a tremendously valuable thing, a top investment. Improving the well-being of children and young people benefits society as a whole. ”

In Äänekoski hobby clubs have been organized in connection with school days for a long time with the help of the club grant of the National Board of Education. Now, with the Finnish model’s grant funding, club activities can be expanded and diversified.

Many hobby wishes of children and young people can now be fulfilled, say the coordinators of the Koskela Settlement Association, which coordinates club activities. Susanna Tuhkala and Sanna Kirves.

For example, in addition to the theater club, basketball, visual arts and chef clubs will start at Koivisto School. Other schools have pet, drum and ukulele clubs, among others. There is a bowling and tennis club, a book club and a braid and glitter club. There is a ski and snowboard club, after which almost all schools start a much coveted parkour club.

There are still challenges, for example, in the opportunities for children in school transport to participate in clubs. And inspiring high school students.

High school students have wanted more opportunities for self-employment. They have now been created in Äänekoski: togetherness and hail shifts, where the hobby instructor is present, but the activities are not very programmed.

“That the threshold should be as low as possible,” Tuhkala says.

The theater club organized in schools has become very popular in Äänekoski. Theater club director Pilvi Honka talking with Nea Kovanen (back), Vilho Viitala, Siiri Kinnunen, Siiri Alho and Saana Tiittanen.­

Theater clubs According to the leader, Pilvi Honga, the most important feedback in the activity is that the children and young people appear in the club after the school day one week after another.

Bullying, nasty commenting, or being left out have also been discussed in the theater club from time to time. There is a cry for them.

“I’m not saying this will save everyone and that everyone will make a best friend here. But it is important that the child feels seen. Although then through the role to their own audience. I know this has encouraged many, ”Honka says.

“You can let off steam in a theater club and have a little nonsense. This is a project of joy and togetherness. ”