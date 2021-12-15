Children and young people Giant survey: 40 percent of 5th and 8th graders are in such a condition that it can be detrimental to their health – Cooper results in conscripts almost the worst in history

According to new Move measurements, up to 40 percent of fifth- and eighth-grade students may have difficulty coping with their daily lives due to poor physical fitness. In numbers, that means more than 40,000 children this year. The endurance condition and weight of the military are also deteriorating, recent test results show.

Over Move measurements of 107,000 schoolchildren tell stupid truths about the physical condition of Finnish schoolchildren.

According to the measurement results of 2021, which will be published on Wednesday, there are provinces in Finland where almost half and in some places even more than half of fifth and eighth grade students are in such a condition that it can harm their health and well-being and make it difficult to cope and cope.

Nationwide, about 40 percent of fifth- and eighth-grade students belong to the group of people with physical disabilities. In numbers, that means more than 40,000 children.

The share of schoolchildren who experience challenges with physical functioning is the lowest in Uusimaa, Pirkanmaa and Northern Ostrobothnia. The largest shares can be found in Kainuu, South Savo, Lapland and North Karelia.

For example, 37 percent of New Zealand boys in the fifth grade belong to this group, according to Move measurements. The figure is 51 per cent in Kainuu and 52 per cent in Southern Savonia – in other words, more than half.

Of the eighth-grade girls in New Zealand, 38% may already have – or may have – problems with their physical functioning. The share is 41 per cent in Kainuu and 42 per cent in Lapland, and 45 per cent in Central Ostrobothnia and Satakunta.

In Move measurements measuring students ’endurance, speed, strength, mobility, and basic motor skills as well as perceptual motor skills. Measurements have been made in schools after the 2015 pilot period annually from August 2016. This year’s measurements were made this fall.

According to the measurement results, the endurance condition of eighth-graders has deteriorated further compared to previous years. In fifth-graders, however, the deterioration seems to have stopped or at least slowed down.

On the other hand, the muscle condition of the middle body in particular has deteriorated compared to the previous year in both years.

The mobility of boys has improved slightly, but girls are clearly more flexible than boys.

Approximately 6,000 eighth-grade boys still sit in Finnish schoolswho are not allowed to straighten their backs in plenary. And about 3,500 boys can’t squat properly.

Measurement results by the Director of the FAQ Institute, Professor Tommi Vasankarin according to regional differences in the condition of schoolchildren are striking.

The situation is not very good anywhere. Even in the best cases, such as Uusimaa and Pirkanmaa, more than a third of the schoolchildren who took part in the measurements belong to the group of people with physical disabilities.

Vasankari finds many explanations for regional differences: family sports habits, school habits and everyday life, level of physical education, sports opportunities in sports clubs, number of sports venues, lengths of school trips and how they are traveled, sedentary lifestyle and provide opportunities for it but, on the other hand, negate the effects of incentive decisions.

“In remote areas and small localities, opportunities for sports are often limited. There are no clubs, and if there are, there is no sport on offer. Or the number of enthusiasts is so small that, for example, a hockey, gymnastics or football team cannot be gathered, ”Vasankari reminds.

“The situation is better in Helsinki and other big cities and there is plenty to offer. It shows in the Move results, ”he says.

Vasankari states that he has gradually become a supporter and advocate of small village schools, for example. In many places, their abolition has been a touchstone for the physical condition of children.

School trips for remote areas and rural people have lengthened. The school ride takes you in and out, and the journeys are no longer on foot or by bike. The steps and movement brought by school trips are left out. According to Vasankari, however, they would be a big and natural addition to children’s daily lives.

Sitting the lifestyle is a tough opponent for schoolchildren and does not treat parents gently.

Poor endurance and poor muscle condition increase the risk of developing so-called public diseases and diseases of the supporting organs in later adulthood. Poor fitness is linked to, among other things, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

However, according to Vasankari, it cannot be said that 40 per cent of the current Finnish fifth and eighth graders automatically belong to the risk group of public diseases or that the well-being and physical functioning of all of them would be irreversibly endangered.

“No such conclusions can be drawn from the reference values ​​associated with these measurements. We can’t know what’s going to happen. “

In Move measurements, student performance in tests is divided into lower, middle, and upper thirds based on certain benchmarks. For example, in upper body elevations that measure middle body strength, the lower limit for good performance is 42 repetitions for eighth-grade girls, 25–41 for the middle level, and less than 25 repetitions for the lower third.

The success of the tests depends not only on the condition of the test subjects but also on the preparation for the test situation at school and on the motivation of the test subjects to try their best.

According to Vasankari, changing, refining and adding the reference values ​​could provide more accurate information on how many schoolchildren have difficulties with their functioning and what kind of future the results predict.

“It could be done now,” Vasankari says.

“Move scores could be accompanied by an informed prediction of what condition the student is likely to be in after 30 years, for example.”

Move measurements however, tell what has been true for years: school-age children do too little exercise and their physical condition is worse than before.

The same truth is proclaimed by the Defense Forces’ income tests for newcomers, the results of which are now published at the same time as the Move results.

Recent tests and longer-term fitness statistics show that conscripts have gained weight and aerobic fitness has deteriorated throughout their measurement history, with a few exceptions.

The average weight of conscripts has risen from 70.8 kilograms to 78.7 kilograms between 1993 and 2021. During this year, the average weight has risen to about 600 grams.

“The rise to a one-year balance is hard when you remember that over the past 30 years, the average weight has risen by just under eight kilos,” says Tommi Vasankari.

Their services at the beginning, conscripts run a 12-minute traditional Cooper test. The average of 2,376 meters in this year’s results is the second weakest in the history of measurement that began in 1975. Weaker is the average of only 2,358 meters from 2019.

The peak year for the Cooper test was 1979, when the average test result was 2,760 meters. At that time, almost every fourth participant in the test ran more than 3,000 meters. This year, six percent of newcomers were able to do the same.

“Admirably, the number of people who pass the test, 5-7 percent of all, has been fairly constant for years,” Lasse Torpo says.

On the other hand, the proportion of those who run poorly, less than 2,200 meters, has risen sharply since the beginning of the 21st century. In the last couple of years, a third of them have already been tested.

According to Tommi Vasankari, the army tests give a broad picture of the condition of young men of the current age group, but the picture is not perfect.

About 70 percent of men in each age group join the military, and one increasingly common reason for dropping out of service is being overweight. Indeed, Vasankari suspects that if the army’s uninitiated were tested, the proportion of the weaker would only increase.

During the military, the condition of conscripts usually improves. According to Lasse Torpo, the average of Cooper’s tests at the end of his service is more than a hundred meters better than in the initial tests.

“At the same time, however, those in the best condition may regress when education does not provide an adequate response to their fitness level,” Torpo points out.

“ “Forecast signs point downhill.”

Major Torpo and Vasankari are worried about where the current developments will lead if no significant change is achieved.

“Forecast signs point downhill”. Torpo states.

He says the military will always take theirs, but who will run society and do the necessary work if an increasing proportion of the population struggles on a daily basis with their own physical ability and well-being.

“It’s scary. If the same thing continues for another ten years, then the question marks will only increase, ”says Tommi Vasankari.

“But it is still not possible to say that the young people of this time could not change their habits and that their condition would not improve.”

“I’d like to say there’s hope.”

To help hope requires action.

According to Vasankari, the importance of physical activity in social decision-making should be seen more clearly and given it the weight it deserves in all decision-making.

“Multiple and simultaneous measures are needed that will affect the lives of thousands and hundreds of thousands instead of tens and hundreds.”

“It should be decided how to support and help whole age groups and, above all, those who are already struggling with their functioning and well-being.”

The familiar idea of ​​junior sports coaching should be the guideline:

“Those who leave the longest back need the best coaches,” says Vasankari.