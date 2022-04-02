Dozens of children and teenagers, appearing to be between 5 and 17 years old, are living in the open space of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP), without the care of guardians or adults to supervise them. Last Wednesday, the Public Ministry of São Paulo opened an investigation, based on a request from Masp itself, to investigate the situation of minors and demand protective measures for the group.

According to social workers from the São Paulo City Hall who follow the case and spoke with the Estadão on condition of anonymity, many of these minors have fixed housing and family members, but “prefer the freedom of the street”. Some would also have come from homes with high social vulnerability or from abusive contexts. The situation worsened during the pandemic.

Camped in the open space of Masp in tents and lying on the floor covered with cardboard, they take turns along Avenida Paulista to ask for food, money and boxes of candy or chocolate to sell. The reports are that a part used to live in the east side and others came from cities like Franco da Rocha and Praia Grande.

“They say they don’t want to leave because ‘Paulista gives money’ and they won’t go back to the area they came from”, reported a guardianship counselor.

To the Estadão, one of the minors who lives there said that his father lives in the east and his mother lives in Minas Gerais with his grandmother. He left the east side every day to sell candy on Avenida Paulista and returned home at night. That’s when he met other boys who also sold sweets at the place and decided not to return home to live in the free space of Masp. “My mother lives far away and my father fights with me a lot,” he said.

Merchants, workers, residents and street vendors in the region said that some minors have practiced small thefts and robberies on the avenue, taking wallets, strings, bags, bags and even bicycles.

At the same time, they also made a point of stressing that not everyone participates in these acts. “You also have to think about the social and human side of it all, not just the infraction. What is happening is not just in the Masp gap, but throughout the city”, points out lawyer Raphaela Galetti, president of Movpaulista, an association that brings together residents, merchants and service providers in the region.

According to data from the São Paulo City Hall released in January this year, the homeless population in the capital grew by 31% between 2019 and 2021. Altogether, the municipal administration estimates that more than 31,800 people are living on the streets and viaducts. of the city.

EXPULSION

Yesterday afternoon, the Estadão witnessed a tense moment of the group against an adult, also in a street situation. With sticks and stones, about ten children and adolescents expelled the man from the place, between attacks and threats.

Also according to the group, they would be camped in the gap of the Masp because they feel more protected there thanks to the security cameras of the place and the Military Police guardhouse, on the other side of the avenue. Even so, they say they suffer constant attacks at night and organize themselves to always have someone watching the space throughout the night.

Not all who are there have made permanent housing in the place. Some spend a day or two and then return home. Others have been in this situation for more than a year.

To the Public Ministry, the Masp administration stated that the group has been “promoting fights, assaults and intimidation”, in addition to having been seen “using licit and illicit drugs”. The museum also warns that “the group’s actions seem to become gradually violent” and that the “lack of guidance in relation to the group jeopardizes the basic rights of its members to safety, dignity, education, family and community life.” and all other rights”.

MEASUREMENTS

In the civil inquiry opened by the Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Youth in the Capital, the MP mentions the rights guaranteed by the Federal Constitution and the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA), among which are housing, security, education, health and family life. “This is not an isolated issue. We need to understand the flow that is being established to serve this population and understand the reasons for these children not being accepted”, explains prosecutor Fernanda Riviera Czimmermann.

“Children cannot be trapped in these centers. But I imagine that action needs to be taken not only by the government, but also by society. It is a very chronic problem”, points out Fernanda.

The Public Ministry of São Paulo gave 15 days for bodies such as the Municipal Secretariat for Assistance and Social Development, the Bela Vista Guardianship Council, the Military Police of the State of São Paulo and the Metropolitan Civil Guard to inform what protection and care measures are in place. being taken with the group. Masp did not comment.

The City Hall informs that the socio-educational advisors of the Specialized Social Approach Service (Seas) carry out daily approaches to children and adolescents in situations of social vulnerability in all regions of the city of São Paulo. In the central region, Bela Vista and Consolação – perimeter comprising Avenida Paulista – 491 approaches were carried out in the first quarter of the year. And 61 children and adolescents were referred to social assistance services. The region also has two units of the Institutional Shelter Service for Children and Adolescents (Saica), with a total of 30 service spaces and one unit of the Family Acolhedora, with capacity for 30 children and adolescents.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

