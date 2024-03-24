OfGianvito Martino

Two studies published on Science And Jama Pediatrics among them highlight the effects of an excessively “video-mediated” childhood, including: children who are more distracted, less empathetic and with less ability to communicate, up to psychological problems and psychiatric disorders. Promote environments with positive examples e real interactions

Asking ourselves how we acquire knowledge of the world is a topic that has always fascinated those who want to understand man and his evolution. Two very recent studies, which appeared on Science And Jama Pediatrics, are further proof of this. The first tells of Sam, a 12-year-old Australian boy who, as an infant, was the subject of an extremely fascinating, painless, side-effect-free experiment. With a micro-camera mounted on his head, everything she saw and heard was recorded for a total of 61 hours – one hour of recording twice a week between the ages of 6 and 25 months -, after which what was recorded was fed to an Artificial Intelligence model (AI) based on machine learningthe so-called CVcl (Child's View for Contrastive Learning model). This model was able to correctly associate with their names some images of objects frequented by Sam during the recorded audiovisual experiences.

The study therefore revealed that a lot can be learned in the first months of life even just through the association between stimuli coming from different sensory sources.

The second work instead tells us about a large group of children from 1 to 3 years old, also Australians who, when examined, showed communication skills whose development has proven to be inversely proportional to the amount of time spent in front of videos, smartphones or similar. Once again, it proves that children video addicted they are “distracted” children because they suffer the phenomenon of “technoference», the interference that technology exerts in their relationship with their parents; by doing so they result less talkative, less able to converse, but also more distractedand their empathy and memory capacity is reduced. See also Stanzione (Pfizer): "Proud of new bladder cancer therapy"

The two studies are certainly different from each other and have limitations. The first is based on a single subject, by the way examined for only a minimal fraction (1%) of the total time spent awake. Furthermore, it only demonstrates that AI can correctly but not in all cases (62%) match nouns to images and does not demonstrate that it is capable of knowing verbs, or the structure of the language. The second study is based on large numbers – 220 families examined once every 6 months during the period when their children were 12, 18, 24, 30 and 36 months – but it is a retrospective study, with all the distortions of such studies mostly due to the quality and real comparability of the data when collected retrospectively. But, if we overcome these limits and go beyond a mere reductionist vision, some implications are evident.

If during childhood we know the world, or at least part of it, processing only in a computational and associative way what we see and hear, and if the world we expose our children to during childhood is video-mediated and therefore at least counterfeit, if not unreal or even surreal, what should we expect? The most likely consequence is that the development and growth of our children will not only be characterized by linguistic and communicative povertyas already demonstrated, but also by the concrete risk of letting them live in a dissociated, detached, apathetic reality. The consequence, which we are already witnessing, is an increased risk for very young people and young adults of developing problems, if not actual ones. psychological and psychiatric disorders. It is therefore our non-derogable responsibility to quickly contribute to creating environments for our children that are right from the start less toxic and more human, made of exchange, reciprocity, communitarianism and solidaritycharacterized by real interactions and not videos, or worse, mass-mediated, and populated by positive examples and not by arrogant ignorance. See also Oral anticoagulant drugs, scientific societies worried about Aifa's note 101

If we want a healthier, safer, fairer, more supportive and happier society, maybe we think of Sam and Australian children when we give our children a smartphone. At the same time, however, we must not make tomorrow's adults hostile or unsuitable for technology because they will have to feed on technology. As a society we just have to educate them to understand that technology must be only a means, very powerful, but always and only a means and not an end. This is done by offering them an interactive technology, a true medium of knowledge, and not a technology that is just endured, or an end in itself, or even self-celebrating, and this is done, above all, by guaranteeing the children the necessary tools to knowingly access the contents of the web space which are not only truly informative and educational but also safe and secure.

* Neurologist, Vice Rector of the University of Life and Health, San Raffaele, Milan See also Melanoma, a short film with Gigi and Ross to talk about the deadliest skin cancer and its treatments