Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- According to the behavior that this fourth wave of covid infections, pregnant women and minors have been the least affected, affirmed Rafael Apodaca Rodríguez.

The director of the Pediatric Gynecology 2 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) ensured that so far there are no children hospitalized for covid, although he acknowledged that consultations with respiratory symptoms have been increasing.

“We have a respiratory care module that is exclusively for pediatric patients and pregnant women. We are having around 50 or 60 consultations in 24 hours, fortunately the symptoms that have been presented have been mild, they have not required hospitalization, “he said.

Behaviour

He specified that the clinic has a record of positivity in patients who arrive at the respiratory care module of 30 percent, but no one has had to be hospitalized, that is, they go home under medical treatment and follow-up.

“So far we can say that our positivity rate is at 30 percent, but here the behavior in kids In terms of hospitalization for covid, it is still at zero, and that is very good for us”, he added.

Apodaca Rodríguez stressed that according to the report available, for approximately five months there has been no admission of a minor for a painting of covid.

“In the hospital we already have five months without a record of children hospitalized for coronavirus, but due to complications such as asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory diseases that are being treated in the same way.”

Called

Lastly, he asked parents not to let their guard down and to maintain the health protocols already established, such as staying at home if it is not necessary to go out, keeping minors warm properly, wearing a face mask when they are on the street, constant use antibacterial gel and constant hand washing.

“The important thing is to continue taking care of ourselves, not lower our guard, keep the protocols active. We know that vaccines help.”