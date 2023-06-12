Children and pensioners died in a fire in a private house in Orekhovo-Zuevo near Moscow, reports Telegram– channel of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region.

According to the department, the fire broke out in the building on Monday, June 12. During the extinguishing of the fire, rescuers found the bodies of four people – two elderly women and two six-year-old children.

It is reported that the cause of the fire could be a short circuit. A criminal case has been opened on causing death by negligence. Law enforcement is currently on the scene.

Earlier, more than a dozen burnt cars in the capital’s car service were caught on video.