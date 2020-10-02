A worker performs a covid-19 test on one of the children participating in the Kids Corona study. Photograph provided by the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Barcelona Sant Joan de Deu Children’s Hospital in Barcelona

It is time for the whys. We have known since the beginning of the pandemic that the vast majority of children are better protected against the coronavirus, for example, and that people with type II diabetes, the one associated with being overweight, suffer worse consequences than most people. These data are relevant in themselves, but we need to understand the why, why children are more protected and why the obese are more exposed. Finding a fact is only a first step in scientific investigation. But it is to find out why it happens that opens a new door to knowledge …