The project to raise awareness on child health and digital promoted by the Associations of paediatricians together with the Carolina and Meta Foundation is starting on a national scale. The initiative aims to make parents and families aware of the use of digital devices by children and adolescents and to promote good practices thanks to the guidance of pediatricians. The debate on the use of the internet by minors is an ever-present topic due to the growing pervasiveness of technological tools and the use made of them by both parents and children. To make families aware of the correct use of devices, such as tablets, computers and smartphones, and of digital platforms with children, the ACP, FIMP and SIP pediatrician associations, in collaboration with Meta and the Carolina Foundation, are launching the project throughout the national territory. Delicate connections”.

The first results of the project were presented yesterday in Rome during an event at Binario F, the Community hub dedicated to Meta’s digital skills. The initiative aims to promote awareness of the correct use of technology and good practices in this field thanks to the guidance of over 11,000 pediatricians present throughout the national territory, who will be provided with training and information moments dedicated to the prevention of the dangers in which minors can run into it online. The nationwide launch follows an initial pilot phase of the project, carried out last year by a pool of volunteer pediatricians involving around 800 families throughout Italy, who were subjected to an anonymous questionnaire on online habits and behaviour. The results revealed a poor perception of families on the risks of improper use of digital technology: from the symptoms of addiction to the main dangers in terms of mental and physical health, such as sexting and grooming. These results have made it possible to draw up a first “Digital health report”, a document that will allow paediatricians to define the parameters of psychophysical development of children, with particular attention to the digital sphere.

The results of the pilot project also formed the basis for organising, starting in April, frontal in-depth training, to be carried out remotely, to give pediatricians all the tools to guide parents and help them understand, for example, which it is the age under which the use of technology is discouraged or the importance of dedicating total attention to children while breastfeeding. A Scientific Committee, made up of two professionals for each institution involved, produced the material necessary to launch the initiative. Meta and the Carolina Foundation, established in memory of Carolina Picchio, the first recognized victim of cyberbullying in Italy, have collaborated in the creation of training material and will provide support tools for families and training courses for paediatricians.