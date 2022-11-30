The paediatrician associations ACP, FIMP and SIP in collaboration with the Carolina and Meta Foundation presented the results of a survey on the relationship with digital technology in families with children between the ages of 0 and 15. A pool of volunteer pediatricians it involved about 800 families nationwide with an anonymous questionnaire on online habits and behaviors. In the 0-2 year range, 72% of families admit to using social networks and chats during their children’s meals, while 26% let the children use the devices in complete autonomy. The proposed questionnaire shows a lack of awareness on the part of families and a condition of loneliness in children: 26% of parents allow their children to use the devices independently between 0 and 2 years, a percentage that rises to 62% for the 3- 5 years, 82% in the 6-10 year range and 95% between 11 and 15 years.

“Already in a statement published in 2018 in the Italian Journal of Pediatrics, SIP highlighted the documented risks for psychophysical health of early, prolonged and non-adult-mediated use of media devices in children aged 0 to 8 years. Negative interferences have been detected on sleep, vision, the musculoskeletal system, learning and even cognitive development”, declares the SIP President, Annamaria Staiano. Hence the recommendation to avoid smartphones and tablets before the age of two, limit their use to a maximum of 1 hour a day between 2 and 5 years of age and a maximum of 2 for those between the ages of 5 and 8. “As two SIP Reviews conducted in 2019 and 2022 documented, the risks increase with the increase in time spent online: from anxiety and depression to being overweight to eating disorders; from cyberbullying to online grooming; from behavioral problems to vision problems, headaches, dental caries”, adds Staiano.

The study shows that children are used to the presence of tablets and smartphones from early childhood, even in a fundamental moment such as breastfeeding. “The decrease in mothers’ attention to her infant’s cues due to smartphone use, especially early in life in the primary interactive contexts of breastfeeding and face-to-face interactions, may have negative repercussions on the infant’s neurodevelopmental trajectories . Responsive maternal behavior is an essential element of the synchronicity system that develops between mother and infant early in life. It promotes physiological, cognitive and socio-emotional growth and achieves healthy parenting”, observes Antonio D’Avino, FIMP president.

One in four families in the 0-2 age group and one in five in the 3-5 age group relies on artificial intelligence to put their children to sleep, with lullabies produced by voice assistants. Data that attest to a growing pervasiveness of technological tools both on the part of parents and on the part of the little ones, in all stages of growth: 35% of parents of children between 0 and 2 years delegate the task of entertaining their children to devices , for example with the reading of fairy tales, a percentage that reaches 80% in the 3-5 year range. The results also show the poor perception of families on the risks of improper use of digital technology: from the symptoms of addiction to the main dangers in terms of mental and physical health, such as sexting and grooming. In particular, when asked what sexting is, 66% of parents aged 6-10 were unable to provide an answer. Parents state that they need support in managing their children’s relationship with digital technology: 70% of the 0-2 age group and 87% of the 11-15 age group would like more information from paediatricians. The volunteer paediatricians who participated in the pilot phase share the same opinion: 87% believe scientific training in the field of digital health for minors is necessary.

So what is the age below which the use of technology is not recommended? For how many hours can children and young people be exposed to screens? About half of the families involved cannot answer, nor do they know the opinion of the medical-scientific community on the matter. A problem that conditions the entire growth path of the new generations. “A teenager’s brain is not like an adult’s, so much so that the amount of myelin doubles and this leads to a faster propagation of nerve messages. Exposure to traumatic and toxic factors can therefore alter their cognitive development. For example, reducing sleep hours due to the use of digital media often leads to problems with school performance. Furthermore, unregulated use of the smartphone risks causing addiction and poor social relationships at a time in life in which sociality, real and not virtual, plays an important role in the development of autonomy, critical sense, as well as personality. Today’s parents, faced with these complex problems, must be supported in assuming more appropriate educational positions”, comments Stefania Manetti, President of ACP.