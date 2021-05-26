ofLisa Klein shut down

The EMA would like to make a timely decision on the recommendation to approve the Biontech vaccine from the age of 12. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) reserves the right to make recommendations.

Given falling corona numbers* and numerous relaxations in various areas, there are more and more demands for a return to face-to-face teaching in schools. The infection process could even allow this before the summer holidays – this makes long-term concepts and measures all the more important. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) reaffirmed the plans for a vaccination offer for children from the age of twelve in the event of a vaccine approval for children, such as * echo24.de reported.

According to the German Press Agency (dpa), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would like to promptly, possibly even in May, on the recommendation for Approval of the Biontech vaccine from the age of twelve* decide. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) reserves its own clarifications for a possible vaccination recommendation.

Corona vaccination for children from the age of twelve? For the time being, STIKO is not making a recommendation

The STIKO chairman Thomas Mertens said on Tuesday on Deutschlandfunk that of course the right to education, normal participation in life and friends are very important things for children. “But the question that needs to be answered is whether vaccination is really the only and the right way to achieve this. We must not forget that no sweets are distributed during the vaccination, but a medical procedure is carried out after all. ”The top priority must be the well-being of the children.

According to Spahn, the discussion about the benefits and risks of vaccines is also important in relation to the respective age group. “Covid-19 is a higher risk for someone who is 80 than for someone who is 18,” said the minister in Bernburg in Saxony-Anhalt. At the same time, however, there is also serious long-term effects* in younger infected people.

The Federal Minister of Health also receives a lot of mail from parents with children with previous illnesses who are longingly waiting for a vaccination. “If we want to have this virus well under control, in Germany and Europe, then I will campaign for as many as possible to be vaccinated.”

Corona vaccination for children from the age of twelve? Germany plans to offer vaccinations by the end of August

The federal and state health ministers are striving to offer children and adolescents from the age of twelve a vaccination offer by the end of August – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers also want to discuss the implementation this Thursday. The manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer has already applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval of its preparation from the age of twelve.

We assume that there can be approval in the next few days, this week or next,

The manufacturer Moderna also announced that it would apply for approval for its vaccine from the age of twelve. The SPD parliamentary group member Katja Mast advocated that older children and adolescents should be offered a vaccination before the end of the summer vacation. “This is the only way to guarantee a minimum of normalcy for the time afterwards for children, young people and their families who have carried this country through the crisis.” She appealed to the federal states to prepare children’s vaccinations well logistically.

According to clinical study by Biontech in the age group from twelve to 15 years* The corona vaccine has shown 100 percent effectiveness. The vaccination was well tolerated by the young people. The side effects would have corresponded to those in the age group from 16 to 25 years, the companies Biontech and Pfizer said in mid-April. In the USA, Biontech’s corona vaccine is already approved for children aged 12 and over. Another study for younger children and babies six months and over is already underway. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

