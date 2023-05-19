Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck, Sarah Neumeyer

This image released by the Colombian army shows a footprint in the rainforest in Caqueta, Colombia on May 18. © Colombian Army/AFP

More than two weeks after a plane crash over the Amazon rainforest in Colombia, four children are said to have survived. Now there are new clues.

Update from May 19, 7:24 p.m.: Did four children survive the plane crash over the rainforest in Colombia? Almost three weeks after the crash of a small plane, this is not certain. On Friday, the armed forces continued the search for the missing children, reports the AFP. They flew over the southern region in a helicopter and played a message recorded by the children’s grandmother in her indigenous language, according to video released by the armed forces on Friday.

The armed forces have recently found new evidence that at least one of the children survived. They found a shelter made of leaves and branches, and half-eaten fruit. The Colombian Air Force also published photos of footprints on Twitter. The children are siblings aged 13, 9 and 4 years and eleven months. Her mother, the pilot and an indigenous leader died in the accident.

After more than two weeks in the rainforest: children found alive after plane crash?

Update from May 18, 1:58 p.m.: First, it was said that four children were found alive after the plane crash over the Amazon rainforest in Colombia. The children aged four, nine and 13 and an eleven-month-old infant are said to have survived more than two weeks in the dense jungle. “Joy for the country,” tweeted Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro. The seemingly good news is now puzzling.

Contrary to a local media report, the security forces on site have not yet confirmed the rescue of the children, the reported daily News. There are indications, such as the temporarily built shelter, that the children are alive. However, it is unclear where they are at the moment. The children’s mother died in the plane crash.

Four Children Apparently Found Alive After Plane Crash — ‘Joy To The Country’

First report from May 18th: Munich/San José del Guaviare – Four missing children were found in the Amazon rainforest after a plane crash in Colombia. The machine had already disappeared from the radar on May 1 when it flew over the rainforest. The search for the Cessna 206 could initially only take place from the air due to the dense jungle. Rescue workers only reached the crash site on Monday (May 15) and found signs of survivors.

“Rejoicing for the country,” declared Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday (May 17). Twitter. The children of the indigenous Huitoto people were found “after a tedious search by our armed forces”. The authorities had sent more than a hundred soldiers with sniffer dogs to search for the minors. Soldiers found the bodies of the pilot and two other adults on Monday and Tuesday. Including the mother of the four children. They had come by plane from San José del Guaviare, one of the largest cities in the Colombian Amazon rainforest.

The four children, aged four, nine and 13, and an eleven-month-old baby are said to have wandered through the jungle in the southern department of Caqueta since the accident. According to the army, the rescuers found “an improvised shelter made of sticks and twigs,” which indicated at least one survivor. Armed forces released photos showing scissors and a hair band on the jungle floor. A bottle and half-eaten fruit were also found. The search was then intensified again on Wednesday morning – with success.

After more than two weeks in the rainforest: children rescued after plane crash

The search operation was complicated by huge trees that can grow up to 40 meters high. There were also wild animals and heavy rains – a challenge for the search operation, which was called “Operation Hope”. Three helicopters were used. One of them played over a loudspeaker a message spoken by the children’s grandmother in the Huitoto language, telling them not to move as they were being searched for.

The indigenous Huitoto people are known for living in harmony with the jungle. They possess skills in hunting, fishing, and gathering wild fruits. These qualities probably helped the children survive more than two weeks in the jungle. The cause of the plane crash was still unclear. The pilot had reported engine problems before his plane disappeared from radar, according to the Colombian Civil Protection Agency.

