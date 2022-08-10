All children between the ages of 12 months and 9 years residing in London will receive a polio vaccine after the virus is detected in sewage, British health authorities reported on Wednesday.

The virus, which causes paralysis and in some cases can be life-threatening, was found in those waters. since last February in several neighborhoods of the British capital, for which the authorities have arranged an urgent vaccination program.



Polio was officially eradicated in the UK in 2003, but authorities noted the increasing number of samples found in the city’s sewage.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), in collaboration with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), found poliovirus in sewage samples in the Barnet, Brent, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest areas.



According to authorities, the levels of the virus found in the wastewater and its “genetic diversity” suggest “some transmission of the virus in those districts.” GPs will contact parents and caregivers in the next 30 days to offer them this vaccine.

The goal of the program is to reduce the risk that a minor could become infected and also to increase the level of immunity in order to make it more difficult for the virus to spread.

UKHSA epidemiology expert Vanessa Saliba said today that all children aged one to nine need a vaccine “now”, either “as a booster” or to keep up with their vaccinations.

He added that the risk of contagion for the majority of the population that is vaccinated is “low.” But he pointed out that it is “vital” for parents to make sure their children are fully vaccinated.

