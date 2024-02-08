Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/08/2024 – 22:16

The Ministry of Health began distributing dengue vaccines this Thursday (8). The ministry also informed that the initial batch will be intended for the immunization of children aged 10 to 11 years.

The forecast is that the 521 municipalities selected to carry out immunization will receive doses to vaccinate this age group by the first half of March.

According to the ministry, vaccination will advance to other ages as soon as new doses are delivered by the Qdenga manufacturer, until reaching the entire target audience aged 10 to 14.

“The start of vaccination for this age group [10 a 11 anos] It is a strategy that allows more municipalities to receive doses at this first moment, given the limited number of vaccines made available by the manufacturing laboratory. The choice to start immunization in children aged 10 to 11 is also based on the higher rate of hospitalization for dengue within the age group of 10 to 14 years old”, says the ministry, in a note.

The first batch has 712 thousand doses that will serve 315 municipalities in Goiás, Bahia, Acre, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte, Mato Grosso do Sul, Amazonas, São Paulo, Maranhão and the Federal District.

The Federal District and Goiás have already received the doses. The rest will receive it in the next few days. In the Federal District, the vaccination will begin this Friday (9).

“With the receipt of the 6.5 million doses available by the laboratory in 2024, the Ministry of Health will guarantee the vaccination of the entire target audience, aged 10 to 14, in the selected municipalities, over the next few months, in a progressive manner ”.