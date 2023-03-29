Children | A three-year-old child was “negligently” left alone in the kindergarten yard at the end of the day

According to the daycare, the child was left alone outside without supervision after the daycare was already caught in Espoo.

in Espoo Last Thursday, a 3-year-old child was left unattended in the yard of the Friisilä kindergarten.

The child’s mother says that she and her husband arrived at the kindergarten at 4:45 p.m. According to him, the daycare was aware that the child would be picked up before five. The daycare center should be open until 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, there were no adults present at the kindergarten.

“The boy was making sand cakes in the yard and was calm. However, he could tell that everyone else had already left,” says the mother.

The mother says that she rang the kindergarten doorbell, but it was empty inside. He tried to call the daycare director and other staff, but no one answered the phone. The parents waited in the yard for 15 minutes, during which no one was still seen. In the end, the mother says that she called the emergency number and filed a criminal complaint about the incident.

The mother appears in the story anonymously to protect the child’s privacy.

Espoo director of early childhood education Virpi Mattila responded to HS’s request for comment by email.

According to Mattila, the situation at the daycare center is known and the matter is being investigated.

“Unfortunately, we cannot provide more information on the matter until we receive additional information from the police and permission to provide information,” Mattila writes in his reply.

Päiväkoti has informed the guardians about the incident.

According to the release, “one child was left outside alone without supervision due to inattention.” Päiväkoti plans to review the rules and operating methods of the daycare’s yard and outdoor supervision.

To the yard the parents of the forgotten child did not dare to take their child to kindergarten on Friday. The father stayed at home to do remote work and keep the child company.

The mother heard from the other children’s parents that substitutes had been present when they had picked up their children. However, the daycare was not informed that there was a staff shortage on Thursday, and parents were not asked to pick up their children earlier than agreed.

The incident scared the parents badly.

“The upcoming kindergarten days are unnerving. How dare you take the child to care in the future?”

