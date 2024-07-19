Children | A large number of parents make a grave mistake when it comes to their children’s hobbies – a heavy message from an expert

Children|The ride-on circus for children’s hobbies is popular year after year. According to experts, it would be possible to get rid of going to hobbies by car, but it won’t be easy.

Car one after the other, he goes to the side of the field. The child hops off the training bag on his back, waves to his parent and rushes towards the changing room.

A couple of hours later, the rumba repeats itself. Practices are over, and parents pick up their children one by one from the edge of the parking lot.

The sight is familiar to every Finn. It repeats itself in the yards of hobby places night after night, week after month and year after year.

The continuous ride drum is already so familiar that no more attention is paid to it. You don’t stop to think that if things were different, Finnish children would probably be in better shape and stay healthier for longer.

“If the ride-hailing system could be successfully changed so that children and young people go to training by foot or bicycle instead of by car, it would be reflected in Finns’ weight, fitness and ability to work, says the head of the UKK institute”, professor Tommi Vasankari.

“That would be an incredibly big deal.”

Not to mention that giving up the car rumba would also reduce the burden on the environment.

“ If children and young people went to practice by foot or bike instead of by car, it would be reflected in Finns’ weight, fitness and ability to work.

For hobbies hitchhiking has been recognized as a phenomenon in different parts of the world. Research has been done on the topic both in Finland and abroad.

The Football Association announced last summer from the researchaccording to which “the vast majority of training trips in the capital region are taken by car, even if cycling is a better option”.

The matter was surveyed in three clubs in the capital region.

The research revealed that children may be taken to training for very short distances. About 60 percent of the children’s training trips were less than three kilometers in length, and up to 85 percent were less than five kilometers.

Vasankar is not surprised by the research results.

“Similar information has come from elsewhere.”

Immobility the health risks and disadvantages are known, and it seems that the problems related to riding for hobbies are also well known.

Why doesn’t anything change?

Researcher Jonne Silonsaari.

A researcher at the University of Amsterdam who has studied exercise practices and the responsibility of sports movement Jonne of Silonasaari according to the question there is no easy answer.

The search for a reason must start with today’s society and how good parenting and education are defined in Western countries.

“Children’s hobbies and giving rides to them are seen as an important part of responsible and conscious parenting,” says Silonsaari.

According to Silosaari, social norms guide practices related to movement.

He illustrates the idea with an example: if a child is sent to go on a hobby independently, the parent is not necessarily seen as encouraging the child to move, but may be seen as irresponsible or even thoughtless.

Silo Island and according to Vasankar, society would need a broader change of attitude in the way people approach riding and traveling.

“ Children’s hobbies and giving rides to them are seen as a meaningful part of responsible and conscious parenting.

According to UKK Institute director Tommi Vasankari, taking children to activities by car is an easy solution for parents.

Parents justify their continued use of a car with, among other things, traffic safety.

Another explanation is schedule pressures. If the parent gets home, for example, half an hour before the hobby starts, traveling by car may seem like the only option.

“Of course, the paradoxical thing here is that there wouldn’t be all the schedule pressure if children’s independent travel was more normalized,” says Silonsaari.

Medical Dr. Vasankari throws the ball directly to the parents.

“We parents are often outsourcing our children’s movement to clubs. So, in practice, we drop off the bag at practice, and we come to pick it up in an hour or two.”

Vasankari, who is a parent himself, admits that taking children to practice by car is an easy solution.

For example, if a small child went to training on foot or by bike, he would need an escort. A walking or cycling trip, on the other hand, could take a parent more time than driving.

“We are now at the point where we have been trying to make our everyday life easier in every possible way for years. Now it should be made a little more difficult,” says Vasankari.

Traffic safety is one of the reasons why parents jump behind the wheel of a car and take their children for a ride night after night.

“ For years, we have tried to make our everyday life easier in every possible way. Now it should be made a little harder again.

Silo Island reminds that parents do not make decisions in a vacuum, but they always act as part of the structures of society.

For this reason, the ride craze cannot be stopped in the blink of an eye, but a joint game is needed, the pawns of which, in addition to parents, are sports clubs, cities and, for example, local operators of sustainable mobility, such as cycling clubs.

An example of this was seen

in spring 2021 in Jyväskylä

where the juniors of the ice hockey club Jypi were encouraged to go to practice either on foot, by bike, by bus or carpool.

Dozens of children participated in the study, who were offered equipment and skills to move around on a bike. A separate equipment container was also offered to the hobbyists, which made it possible to not have to transport the equipment back and forth between the home and the hobby place.

Research during the time, the children not only noticed their fitness increasing, but also got a sense of success from being able to travel independently and maintain their equipment.

The parents, on the other hand, appreciated the self-initiative and responsibility-taking awakened in the children.

“If such results have been achieved in ice hockey, it should be successful in other sports as well,” says Vasankari.

In Jyväskylä, good results were obtained in a study in which children were encouraged to go to practice by bike, foot, bus or carpool – that is, somehow other than in their parents’ car. Illustration picture.

Ride-on drumming occurs in different species. Illustration picture.

For example In football, the problem is known. Research and development service manager Markus Paananen there will be an active discussion with the clubs about how walking or cycling to training could be increased.

Markus Paananen of the Swedish Football Association.

He says that some clubs have organized campaigns aimed at encouraging children and young people to jump on a bike.

“They’ve been a bit like competitions about how much you cycle to practice.”

Also according to Vasankar, clubs can set change in motion.

“The club could take the initiative and suggest that the trips be included in the training time. They could serve, for example, as initial and final warm-ups,” says Vasankari.

“ The club could take the initiative and suggest that the trips be included in the training time.

In all of them in some cases, however, this cannot be done, because in sparsely populated areas the journeys may be such that it is not reasonable to cover them by bike or on foot.

“At this point, we should think about other ways to reduce hitchhiking. One solution would be to advance the exercises so that they are directly after the school day,” states Vasankari.