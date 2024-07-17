Children | 13-year-old girls find a summer job as camp counselors: “This has never been offered”

Seven elementary school girls participated in a fast-paced stick horse camp last Saturday, which was planned and directed by 13-year-olds Kerttu Hurme and Emma Peltola.

“I myself really wanted to go to a stick horse camp, but there was no such thing available. Now we made this possible for others,” says Peltola.

The girls organized a camp in Littoinen at Hurmee’s home yard, where you can find a playhouse renovated into a stable and a yard area for riding lessons.

In the playhouse stables there are stalls with stick horses. Campers who did not have their own horses with them received loan horses for the day.

Emma Peltola and Kerttu Hurme show how to cross the water barrier. The program number was popular on a hot summer day.

In the planning phase of the camp Hurme and Peltola wrote down statements about the manners of the stick horse camp. A note on the wall of the playhouse read, for example, “other people’s failures are not to be laughed at”.

The girls had a lot of work organizing the camp. Among other things, they did financial calculations, planned school and show jumping lessons, came up with activities and created a precise schedule, from the morning get-to-know-you games to the afternoon camp races.

Kerttu Hurme leads the campers towards the off-road trails and recommends everyone to keep safe distances so that the horses don’t see each other. Hurme states that on such a hot day, it’s nice to get into the shadows of the forest to cool off.

Camp counselors take the campers to the nearby forest for off-road riding. Riders roar as they trot and gallop along the trails with their stick horses. Fallen trees are a joy for the whole group, because they are perfect terrain obstacles to jump over.

Nine-year-old Enna Laine jumps over the terrain obstacle with a concentrated expression on her face.

Cross-country riding when guiding, Hurme and Peltola make sure that everyone remembers to be careful of tripping over tree roots, jump over obstacles only if they want to and take breaks when the need arises.

Galloping in the terrain is not slowed down by fallen trees, but by jumping over them at speed.

The eventful camp schedule included drink and breath breaks.

The hardest of all according to the girls, there was a financial side to organizing the camp.

Hurmee’s older sister was hired as a cook for the camp, and she prepared a large box of macaroni for lunch.

“Fortunately, no one had special diets or allergies, so not much money was spent on food,” Peltola reflects.

The camp fee was 20 euros for the participants. Hurmee’s grandmother wanted to sponsor the camp counselors by paying the food costs and the cook’s salary, so the girls were left with the entire 140 euros for the camp day, i.e. 70 euros each.

Riding stick horses is fun because it’s cheaper than riding lessons with a real horse, says Hurme. Now she plans to save her camp instructor salary for horseback riding lessons.

Everyone gets to gallop in turn on a wooden horse. Galloping takes place in such a way that the camp instructor raises the front end of the horse up and down in the air.

“Wooden horse! Or an obstacle class… No, not all of them,” says the seven-year-old Aliisa Valtawhen he is asked what has been the hardest part of the camp.

The main attraction of the camp is a wooden horse whose frame is an old mountain car. Together with Peltola’s father, the camp instructors designed and built a gallant horse, for which a saddle, bridle and halter as well as a rainproof warp were purchased.

Kerttu Hurme shows off her horse-riding skills, i.e. acrobatic movements on the back of a horse.

Finnish stick horse enthusiasts chairman of the association Julia Mikkonen says that several stick horse enthusiasts organize summer camps.

Mikkonen estimates that there are thousands of hobby horse enthusiasts in Finland, most of whom are between 15 and 25 years old.

The club horse hobby has received many influences from the horse hobby, but Mikkonen says that the sports have separated from each other in many ways.

“It’s like doing gymnastics and dancing on stick horses. The movement of the sport is attractive, and specifically the fact that people move,” says Mikkonen.

Pole horse hobby also doesn’t cost a fortune, and the hobbyist can decide for himself where, when and how to train, Mikkonen lists.

He emphasizes the versatility of the sport, because in addition to sports, the hobby often includes crafts, such as crafting stick horses and their equipment.

Kerttu Hurme and Emma Peltola teaching the campers dressage.

In the foreground, with her red-maned horse, Aliisa Valta stretches out her leg, as the camp instructors taught.

At the camp, in the fashion contest, hairstyles were made and decorations were attached to the manes of the stick horses. All campers won a lollipop prize.

The camp day was so successful that the girls would really like to organize another stick horse camp.

A successful camp day after Hurme and Peltola are already planning the next camp. Maybe the camp could be two days? Maybe you could include more participants?

“If more stalls are built in the stable, we could accommodate more campers,” Hurme thinks.

Arto Korelin says he took his daughter by Laura Korelin with confidence for the day of camp.

“Here, we’re really looking forward to the new camp,” says the father about the atmosphere after the camp.

In his opinion, hobby horse riding is an excellent form of exercise.

“Sports and outdoor activities are good for the child, but so is staying away from phones,” Korelin laughs.